The upcoming three day Memorial Day (May 31) weekend is the first holiday since COVID restrictions have been lifted statewide and Mississippi’s highways are expected to be filled with hundreds of thousands of travelers.
When asked what drivers could do to help make Memorial Day driving safer for everyone, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Chad Moore was quick with an answer.
“Put that phone down!” Moore yelped. “One solution is simple, stay off the cell phone.”
“Distracted drivers talking or texting on cell phones is the number one cause of accidents. Thousands of people will be headed to the beach, the lake or visiting family over the holidays. Driving an automobile requires the full attention of the driver at all times.”
“Many of these vehicles will have an entire family riding inside,” Moore cautioned. “Their lives depend on the driver having their full attention on the roadway and other drivers. If you need to make a call or text someone, pull off at a safe place and use the phone.”
The Troop F District Four area includes Pontotoc and eight other Northeast MS counties.
Since January 1, 2021, there have been 10 highway fatalities in the Troop F District, as of April 30, 2021.
During the 2020 Memorial Day Holiday one fatality occurred on Mississippi highways, but eight others were injured in 36 total collisions that were investigated by state troopers.
During the three day 2020 Memorial Day period troopers statewide issued 1,901 citations, including 34 for DUI, three drug arrests, 96 seat belt violations and 22 child restraint violations.
During Memorial Day 2020 Troop F officers worked five collisions which resulted in two injuries.
“We’ll be out in full force this coming Friday through Monday and our mission is to help save lives,” Moore emphasized. “We need everyone in the car buckled up, everyone needs to slow down and drive slower, stay off the phone and pay full attention to the road and the other drivers.”
“Our officers will be targeting distracted drivers, folks speeding, drunk drivers and seat belt use.”
“Our mission every day is to save lives,” Moore said. “One fatality is one too many. We’re not out here to write tickets. Our goal is to make folks driver safer and save lives.”
A few Highway Patrol cars are not marked with the traditional car emblems, but Moore said the high visibility of traditional patrol cars is also a tool to help keep roads safer.
“When drivers routinely see Highway Patrol cars in their daily routine they drive slower and safer. When folks don’t see a highway patrolman for several weeks they start driving faster and faster.”
Moore said that failure to yield is also the cause of many fatal auto accidents.
“Drivers often pull out right in front of an oncoming vehicle or they don’t stop at a stop sign. It only takes a couple of seconds to completely stop and look twice. “
“Slow down, don’t drink and drive and stay off the phone while driving. That will help everyone have a safe Memorial Day holiday,” Moore concluded.