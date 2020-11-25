The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, November 29, at midnight.
All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety. Officers statewide will be targeting distracted drivers, speeding motorists , drunk drivers and seat belt use failure for all passengers.
During the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018, MHP officers investigated 200 crashes with five fatalities and made 98 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.
Over last year's 2019 Thanksgiving holiday, MHP officers statewide issued 6,824 citations with 95 DUI arrests and also recorded a deadly holiday period. Officials said 185 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 49 injuries and 10 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.
Sadly, already this year 32 fatalities have occurred in the Troop F District which includes Pontotoc and eight other Northeast Mississippi counties.
Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Chad Moore said officers are aiming for zero fatalities this coming Thanksgiving period.
"We are asking motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans,” Moore urged. “One fatality is one too many.
“Thirty-two times already this year in our district officers have had the terrible task of breaking the terrible news to the family. Our mission every day is to help save lives by enforcing the motor vehicle laws. We’re not out here to write tickets. Our goal is to make folks drive safer and save lives.”
During last year’s Thanksgiving enforcement period Troop F officers issued 922 citations, including 25 DUIs, two drug arrests, 29 seat belt violations and seven child restraint violations. Troop F officers worked 20 collisions, which included two fatalities and five others injured.
“We urge every motorist this week to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up,” Moore added. “We need all drivers to drive slower, stay off the cell phone and pay full attention to the road and the other drivers. Distracted drivers talking or texting on the phone is the number one problem.”
“Failure to yield or stop, when crossing the four lane or pulling out into traffic, is also the cause of many fatal accidents. Take a few extra seconds to make sure it’s safe and clear. And watch out for other drivers who are driving too fast or recklessly.”
“A chance of rain is also in the forecast and wet highways increase the chance of accidents so drivers certainly need to slow down and remain alert in bad weather. Drivers should also report speeding vehicles or suspected drunk drivers."