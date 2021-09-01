For many Mississippians, this weekend’s Labor Day holiday means an extra day off from work.
But that won’t be the case for the officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. All available manpower will be patrolling Mississippi’s highways and interstates in an effort to reduce highway fatalities and injuries.
Mississippi’s troopers will be targeting speeding vehicles, distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Checkpoints will be set up.
Highway Patrol officers will be on the roads making their presence as visible as possible in hopes that drivers will obey the speed limits and drive more safely.
During last year’s Labor Day enforcement period seven fatalities occurred on Mississippi’s state and federal highways and interstates. One-hundred and twenty-one motor vehicle crashes were investigated.
In addition to the seven persons killed, 47 more persons were injured in those wrecks.
During Labor Day 2020 Mississippi troopers issued 9,426 citations which included 184 DUI arrests, 519 seat belt citations and 110 child restraint citations.
In Mississippi’s District 4, which is patrolled by Troop F, 20 highway fatalities have occurred since January 1, 2021 (as of August 27).
District 4 includes Pontotoc and eight other Northeast Mississippi counties.
District 4 Public Information Officer Bryan McGee said the Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue striving to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seatbelt and impaired and distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities.
But officer McGee added that each driver also bears the responsibility of helping insure the safety of all passengers and other drivers.
“It’s state law that everyone in the vehicle wears their seat belt and that includes kids, always,” McGee said. “And each driver can always make sure that everyone in the car is buckled up before the car moves.”
“And once the vehicle is moving, driving defensively is the most important thing that drivers can do. Especially in busy holiday traffic, drivers can slow down below the posted speed limit.”
“Drive five or 10 miles per hour slower than at the speed limit. Simply driving slower will give the driver more time to react if another car runs a stop sign, or fails to yield, or swerves over the center line.”
“Simply stay off the cell phone if you are driving. Drivers don’t need to be talking on the phone and certainly not texting. Driving the car deserves their full attention.”
“But we see it all the time don’t we? If you stop at a red light and look around, almost everyone’s on a phone. Distracted drivers on the phone often don’t even realize the light has turned green.”
“If the phone rings, or you need to make a call, pull off somewhere safe and take care of the phone call.”
“Your life, the lives of loved ones in your vehicle and the lives of other drivers are dependent on your full attention being on the roadway and other drivers.”
McGee said defensive driving may help you avoid an accident if another driver runs a stop sign of fails to yield.
“Many drivers take chances, thinking they can make it,” McGee said. “Highway Patrol officers see the ones that don’t make it.”
McGee said that officers will be targeting drunk and drugged drivers.
“Just don’t drink and drive,” McGee urged. “Have a designated driver, call a friend, a family member or a cab, but never drink and drive.”
During the 2020 Labor Day enforcement period Troop F officers investigated 12 collisions, which resulted in one fatality and four injuries.
Troop F officiers issued 1,654 citations, including: 905 hazard; 574 non-hazard; 44 DUIs; one drug arrest; one felony arrest; 108 seat belt violations; 21 child restraint violations and 15 motor assist calls.
“We don’t want even one more person to die on a Mississippi highway, that’s our priority and goal during Labor Day weekend,” McGee said. “Our officers are going to be on the roads and we’re asking everyone to drive slowly and stay off the phones.”