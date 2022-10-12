Kenyon Randle, Addison Bynum, and Bryce Rainer

North Pontotoc offensive linemen Kenyon Randle, left, Addison Bynum, and Bryce Rainer pick up blocks against Hilltopper defenders in the Vikings' loss at Houston last Friday. The 2-5 Vikings play at New Albany this week. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Houston (6-1, 2-0) hosted the North Pontotoc Vikings (2-5, 0-2) last Friday night in the Hilltoppers' homecoming game. Houston would use a huge first half to roll the Vikings en-route to a 39-0 win.

