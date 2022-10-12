Houston (6-1, 2-0) hosted the North Pontotoc Vikings (2-5, 0-2) last Friday night in the Hilltoppers' homecoming game. Houston would use a huge first half to roll the Vikings en-route to a 39-0 win.
The Vikings would kick off to Houston and the Viking defense would hold early. After a Jamal Cooperwood run for three yards, and a short gain on a pass from Houston QB Steele Brooks, hitting Cooperwood. Houston’s first drive would be thwarted after a third down and short was made a third and long after a Houston holding penalty.
The Viking defense would force the punt after a third and eighteen play came up short due to excellent open field tackles by Blake Mcglofin and Ayden Ellis. The Toppers would punt and the Vikings would take over on their own 28 yard line. The Vikings would look to several new faces as late season injuries have taken a toll on the depth chart. Drew Winfun would carry the bulk of the duties running the ball on the Vikings' first two plays, gaining four yards and two yards respectively; but, just like Houston, a Viking penalty derailed the drive and forced a punt with 8:01 to play in the first quarter.
Houston’s second drive was run-heavy, as three different backs saw carries for big gains. The Houston offensive line took control of the trenches and opened up huge holes for the running backs: Christopher Parker, Jordan Pratt, and Jamal Cooperwood all had runs of 15 yards-plus, with Pratt rushing for 35 and Cooperwood going the final 35 for the first Houston score. After the PAT Houston would hold a 7-0 advantage with 6:26 to play in the first quarter.
The Vikings would also look to the ground game for yardage, but the Houston defense had other ideas. After a four yard run by North’s Drew Winfun, and a penalty which backed the Vikings up to their own 20, Winfun had his longest run of the night, gaining 11 yards, followed by a quarterback option with Kentner rushing for five yards, leaving the Vikings third down and 9 yards to go.
A Houston penalty gave the Vikings a first down, but the Houston defense would force three, straight incomplete passes to force a Viking punt with 2:53 to play in quarter number one.
As the second quarter started, Houston was driving into Viking territory, with an eight yard run by Kam Chandler, and a Brooks to McCoy pass, complete for 27 yards. A Houston unsportsmanlike penalty and holding penalty on consecutive plays would back them out to the Viking 29 yard line, when Brooks would find E.J. Stovall for a TD strike over the middle of the Viking defense, giving Houston a 14-0 lead after the PAT.
After three-and-outs by both offenses, Houston would find the end zone again in the second quarter. After a Kentner punt was partially blocked, Houston would take over with the short field and need just three plays to find the end zone as the Viking defense couldn’t stop the running attack of Houston. Cooperwood would take it the final two yards after Christopher Parker would gain 14 yards on the first down play, followed by a Cooperwood run of 15 on the next play.
The Viking offense would be shut down and the score at the half was Houston 27, North Pontotoc 0. Houston would add another score in the third and a pick six in the fourth quarter to end the scoring and take the 39-0 victory.
In a game dominated by Houston, unofficial stats show the Toppers tallied 324 yards of total offense while North Pontotoc only managed 45 yards of total offense. Kentner was 6/19 passing for 43 yards and one interception while running back Drew Winfun carried the ball 13 times for only 2 net yards. Blake McGloflin lead Viking receivers with two catches, while Winfun, Romeo Cornejo, and Khylun Jones all had one catch each. North Pontotoc will travel to New Albany for division play next week and Houston will host the Warriors.
