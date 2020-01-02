PONTOTOC - The Aztec dancers led the procession inside St. Christopher Catholic Church, their colorful costumes, in red, green, and yellow, as bright as the birds in the Central American jungles.
They represented the indigenous people who converted from paganism after the visit from Nuestra Madre, La Virgen, Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Catholics believe that the Virgin Mary has appeared to people throughout the world, usually showing herself in the likeness and dress of those to whom she speaks. Her message is always to look beyond her, to her son, Jesus. She says to pray, and to turn from sin.
Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas spoke of Mary’s part in God’s plan of salvation.
“Our Lady is always here, from the beginning of the Gospels, walking with us, on our journey,” he said. “She listens lovingly to the needs of her children, and presents their prayers to her son.”
Our Lady appeared to a simple peasant named Juan Diego, in 1531, in what is today Mexico City. She told him to gather flowers, which were not in season, and to present them as proof that God wished the local people to embrace Christianity. When Juan Diego unwrapped the roses from inside his cloak, Mary’s image was emblazoned on the cloth.
St. Christopher Hispanic Coordinator Danna Johnson told the 200 gathered for Mass on Dec. 12 that Mary is an instructive example.
“The Mass is living catechesis, and Our Lady of Guadalupe is an example of faith, a mother, who teaches and guides and leads us to her son,” said Johnson.
Today, Hispanic Catholics treasure the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, crediting her with fostering the spread of the Gospel in Central America and engendering deep devotion to her son.