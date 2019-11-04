Many Pontotoc County residents served their country in WW II, and the Pontotoc County Historical Society will honor them, and tell some of their stories during a special program on Thursday night (Nov. 14).
“Going through the documents and doing research, I’ve been amazed, and proud, to learn that someone from Pontotoc County was present at almost every major battle in the war,” said Bobby McGee, vice president of the Historical Society, who has spent months gathering information and learning about Pontotoc’s presence in the world-changing WWII conflict.
McGee will present his findings at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House on Main St., but folks would miss out if they didn’t come early for a patriotic serenade by Beverly Clement, music director at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo and a musician/singer renown throughout the area, McGee said.
The Pontotoc Town Square Museum has a special room, downstairs, dedicated to United States veterans, McGee said, and he’s spent months combing through the binders, notebooks, and letters of veterans that show a uniquely personal, Pontotoc perspective on the war.
Nearly two decades ago, patriotic citizens, working with the Pontotoc Progress, developed a form to be filled out by WW II vets or family members, recounting their service, involvement in major conflicts, and other pertinent information, McGee said. He gleaned a lot from reading the forms.
Scrap books, personal correspondence, and census results, all in the museum’s archives, helped McGee build his presentation, he said.
As far as he can tell, 76 Pontotoc residents died in WW II, McGee said, and one might triple that number for those wounded. Their stories provide a unique insight into the conflict, and the era.
“People will be amazed at some of the stories about Pontotoc residents, and how our folks seemed to be there, serving proudly, at so many of the major events,” said McGee “It should be a fun, informative evening.”
Thursday night's presentation is free and open to the public. One need not be a member to attend, and all are welcome, McGee said.