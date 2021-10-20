The life and career of the late Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly, who earned Hall of Fame honors for both his athletic abilities and songwriting talents, will be celebrated at a special Pontotoc County Historical Society event on Thursday night, October 28.
The Historical Society’s salute to Weatherly will feature film footage of his quarterbacking highlights at Ole Miss and a segment from ASCAP’s 2013 film “We Write the Songs,” which featured Weatherly and other award winning songwriters.
The special guest at the event will be Weatherly’s first-cousin Jeff Roberson, who co-authored Weatherly’s autobiography “Midnight Train,” which details Weatherly’s exploits on the football field and his musical accomplishments.
Weatherly’s songwriting career spanned more than 55 years and included at least seven number one songs.
Bobby McGee, vice president of the Pontotoc County Historical Society, said the October 28 program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
“We’re very excited and honored to be a part of this program honoring Jimmy Weatherly,” McGee said. “We’re honored to have Jeff Roberson come to Pontotoc and share his insights into writing this book about Jimmy.”
“The format of the program with Jeff is going to be a question and answer dialogue between Jeff and myself as he talks about Jimmy and writing ‘Midnight Train’. It’s going to be a special night and everyone’s invited."
A 2014 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Weatherly, 77, died February 3, 2021, at his home in Brentwood, TN.