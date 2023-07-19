Caleb Hobson is in the Colorado Rockies organization.
Caleb is a 2020 PHS HIgh School graduate. He got a scholarship to Northwest Mississippi Community College, then to the University of UT Martin. Caleb was drafted last week in the 13th round by the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado is a long way away, but cheer loud, Warrior Nation.
Caleb hit better than 400 as a Warrior, and he stole 50 bases his senior year.
Current Head Coach, Josh Dowdy, had high praise for Caleb.
“First of all, it's a great time for Caleb's family,” said Dowdy. “Second, it's a great time for his Warrior family. I couldn't be more proud for him. I knew when I got to Pontotoc the start of his tenth grade year I knew then that kid was going to be special. Good things happen to special people and he is definitely special not only on the field but off as well. His character is not like most athletes. His work ethic is unbelievable and that's why he has gotten where he's at now. He is definitely the example I want all our players in our program to copy. Again, this is a great day in our program because any time you see an individual come through the program and be successful in our program and college and get the opportunity to play pro ball that definitely makes our Warrior family so proud for him. I spoke to Caleb and told him this is just the beginning that he's completed half the battle in just getting there and now it's time to work and finish the other half and hopefully in the future we can go watch him make his major league debut because I know he's got all the tools to be there.”
Caleb’s dad, Coach Neal Hobson, had special insights into his son’s development.
“When Caleb was young, we would spend a lot of time playing catch,” said Coach Hobson. “ I taught him things. I knew he could comprehend as a child, because small doses would be beneficial. I didn’t believe in giving him too much information at one time. I started him with the fundamentals, how to throw and catch the ball. He matured. I taught him to play any position on the field. I taught him that his actions reflected not only his persona on the field, but his actions off the field. Caleb learned the lessons I taught him as a man and as a player.”
