It's the season of Thanksgiving! And the Homemaker Volunteers are going to open it in style.
Please join the Pontotoc County Homemaker Volunteers (MHV), for their 16 Annual “Holiday House” to be held Friday, November 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Holiday House will be held at the G.W. Gilliam Assembly Hall at the Pontotoc County Extension Office located at 402 C. J. Hardin Jr. Drive in Pontotoc.
This is your chance to stop by and visit with our homemakers and vendors and purchase some handmade gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Members of the Homemaker Clubs will also sell baked goods, home canned goods, and other items in the MHV Country Store.
The Homemaker Clubs will also offer a traditional holiday meal of chicken and dressing with all the trimmings, drink, and dessert for just $7. Lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Plan to eat at the event or if you prefer to place a take-out order, just call 489-3925 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12 noon.
If you are a vendor who makes handmade items, we have vendor information packets available at our office. Slots are filling up fast, so act now to be a part of this year’s MHV Holiday House. If you have questions about the event or would like to be a vendor, just call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 489-3910.