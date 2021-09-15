This is the time of year that we all get excited about the season change. At least for me this puts upcoming holidays in super drive.
Don’t get ahead of yourself jumping from one to another.
This is September, it is appropriate to begin decorating for fall. We can put out our fall colors, fall door hangers, change out table runners, add some fall flowers, etc.
October we can add the pumpkins and if not already bring out the mums. We can add some Halloween décor if you like.
Next comes November and that month, the entire month is dedicated to Thanksgiving. The décor doesn’t change much, but I always take away anything to do with Halloween and add the cornucopia and a few other items that relate to Thanksgiving.
This is where people seem to get off the schedule.
Some want to jump to Christmas in November. Christmas does not begin until the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
It is acceptable to put up a Christmas Tree and Christmas decorations the weekend of Thanksgiving, just wait until at least Friday to do it.
Yes, we all begin thinking about and buying Christmas presents from now until Christmas but put those gifts in the closet and wait until the day after Thanksgiving to pull them out for display.
The month of December is dedicated to Christmas. Christmas decorations, lights, food, parties and of course shopping.
This time of the year we have one holiday décor after another to enjoy and I want to savor each one as long as I can without diluting one for another.
We are feeling the change in the air with lower humidity and lower temps. Soon the leaves will begin to change and outdoor firepits, smores and hanging out on the back deck or porch will be the weekend plans.
The first day of fall begins September 22, but go ahead and bring out those fall decorations.