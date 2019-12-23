The Mississippi Highway Patrol started the 2019 Christmas traveling safety initiative last Monday and it will conclude tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 25 at midnight according to Caption John Poulos, director of the public affairs devision in Jackson.
“All available Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal, and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues,” Capt. Poulos said.
“Safety checkpoints will also be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. If alcohol is included in celebrations, we urge motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation.”
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 203 crashes with 2 fatalities during the Christmas enforcement period last year.
Poulos also noted that the 2019 Thanksgiving period was deadly across our state “with 10 fatalities so we want motorists to remember how dangerous traveling can be. Safe driving should be a major part of everyone’s holiday plans and making it home for the holidays should be everyone’s goal.”