We are now into the second week of March. It is time for residents who have made any changes in their property last year to visit the tax office to make any changes if you have not already done so.
You have some 18 days left to get this done if you want to have your proper exemptions on your 2023 taxes for next year.
It is very important to file these changes before the deadline or you will not get homestead or other exemptions until the next calendar year, in other words you will have to pay the full tax rather than getting homestead exemptions for the 2023 calendar year.
And be mindful of this, April 1 is on a Saturday, so make sure you are there by Friday, March 31 to do business with the county.
If you had changes in your life due to being married, divorced or widowed, if you turned 65 on or before January 1, 2023 and have not filed for the special exemption, please bring proof of age.
If you were declared disabled before January 1, 2023, you will need to bring your Social Security Award Letters.
If you bought additional land, if you bought or moved into another house, had a deed change of ownership of land during 2022 you MUST file a change before this date.
When you come to make your changes, please bring the following items:
warranty deed,
spouse and your social security numbers,
amount paid for house, amount of monthly payments,
all tag numbers,
proof of your date of birth if filing for over 65,
your award letter if declared disabled.
If you are filing on a new residence you will need to bring your recorded Warranty Deed, you and your spouse’s social security numbers, and your Mississippi license plate numbers. Your Warranty Deed must be acknowledged by December 31, 2022 and recorded by January 7, 2023. You must be living in the residence January 1 of the year in which you are filing. The Homestead Exemption Law allows you to file on one residence only.
If you are married, both names must be on the application, but only one is required to sign the form.
If you have any questions please call Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter’s office at 489-3903.
