Don’t let April’s fool day sneak up on you without making changes in your homestead if you have bought more property or moved during 2019.
If your homestead status has changed in the past year, Wednesday, April 1, is the absolute last day to file papers to indicate those changes. That is two weeks from today.
If you had changes in your life due to being married, divorced or widowed, if you turned 65, if you were declared disabled, if you bought additional land, if you bought or moved into another house, had a deed change of ownership of land during 2018 you MUST file a change before this date.
When you come to make your changes, please bring the following items:
warranty deed,
spouse and your social security numbers,
amount paid for house, amount of monthly payments,
all tag numbers,
proof of your date of birth if filing for over 65,
your award letter if declared disabled.
You must have a deed to the land by December 31 and live in the house on January 1 to sign.
If you are married, both names must be on the application, but only one is required to sign the form.
If you have any questions please call Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter’s office at 489-3903.