How was your week?
"Oh you know, same ole, same ole. Went to work, had allergy problems, read a book, started my tan, knocked a black bear off the patio wall……”
Say what?
If you didn’t see it, a California teenager had a serious run-in with a black bear at her home last week.
A security camera at the 17-year-old’s home caught the dangerous encounter on video. It begins with the large black bear walking across the top of a patio wall, followed closely by two small cubs.
Suddenly the silence is shattered with the yelping and barking of three small dogs who charge out onto the patio, jumping frantically at the bear atop the five foot wall.
The charge of the three “toy terriers” was followed closely by a large dog who was jumping up and down almost nose to the nose with momma bear.
The bear stood her ground atop the wall and was furiously swiping her large claws at the jumping jack barrage.
Just as the bear leans down the wall a little further to get a better swipe at two of the little dogs you see the teenager come racing into view, screaming at the dogs and the bear.
Without hesitation the girl runs right up to the bear and shoves the bear backward with both arms. Falling backwards the bear turns its attention to the teenager, who unbelievably give the bear another shove.
But as the bear scrambles back up onto the wall the teen has already whirled and grabbed one of the small dogs and is screaming for all involved to run back into the house.
Noting that discretion is the greatest part of valor, the remaining two wee dogs haul butt off the patio behind the teenager and the larger dog.
Thankfully the bear retreated back along the wall just behind her cubs.
By all accounts the only injury was a sprained finger suffered by the teenager.
Wildlife officials said the pet loving teenager was lucky and urged the public not to follow her rescue example, advising that bear spray would have been a better choice.
“Janet Honey, do we have any bear spray?”
“It’ll be in the pantry if we have any. I know there’s some olive oil and Pam spray in there. Unless she’s on ice skates spray the top of the wall so she can’t get back up there. Don’t hit the bear with the good broom. The old broom's outside somewhere.”
“Poke the bear in the eye with your thumbs. No wait, that’s for sharks. I know, act confused and presidential and holler ‘c’mon man, leave’. That’s how we make the Russians behave.”
We don’t have any trouble with bears at my house because the raccoons scare them off.
I recently read some great photography tips in “Wildlife Magazine.”
The writer said to get a bird feeder if you want to capture some great cat photographs. And for the best raccoon pictures, just leave cat food out on the carport shelf every day.
My wife said she regularly sees posts on FaceBook from raccoons.
“David Helms house on Jaggers Road offers a quiet evening of dining pleasure. Uncle Dave serves only the best Nine Lives Daily Essentials dry cat food, which includes all the daily vitamins recommended for shiny fur and great night vision. Most nights Dave falls asleep in the recliner around 10:15. Kids are welcome.”
You’d think at least the raccoons would leave some Nine Lives coupons. Nobody cares anymore.
I showed Janet the video of the teenager shoving the bear off the wall.
A asked her if she’d shove a bear off a wall to protect me.
“No,” Janet replied. "I’d just make her live with you for a day and then she’d run off and never come back.”