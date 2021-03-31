When I was in Oxford last week going around and around a roundabout I thought about Yes’ 1972 hit song “Roundabout."
I call roundabouts “Deja vu” highways because I’m always meeting myself around another circle I’ve just been on. There’s too many lines, too many arrows and too many cars. Plus the people who know where they’re going have a definite advantage.
Once you’re on the roundabout it’s hard enough to know which exit to take but it’s the little sarcastic street signs in the circle median that are unnessaary.
I could do without the signs that read:
“She’ll be coming round the round-about when you come;”
“Good to see you again”
“My how you’ve grown since you drove around last”
“Will the Circle be Unbroken…"
“Will it go round in circles, will it fly high….”
“For Low rate motorcycle insurance, call 1-roundabout”
“Ring around the rosey…”
“Pedestrians please stop and pray before crossing”
“Bicyclists: before entering roundabout write your SS# on your arm with a Sharpie”
“Roundabout accidents are not covered by ObamaCare”
“Joe’s Wrecker Service 1-800-deductible”
Some roundabouts have rules of the road posted:
“Crosswalk traffic yields to pedestrians (in IronMan suits)
“Bicyclists can continue through the roundabout but are encouraged to have their prayer life in order.”
“Traffic circulates counterclockwise in a roundabout. (Of course that’s opposite for left-handed drivers)
Pedestrians who are hell-bent on crossing such a dangerous area should look left for oncoming traffic before crossing, look right for ongoing traffic, look backwards for dyslexic drivers and upwards for help.
Pedestrians lucky enough to make it within the roundabout island area are encouraged to wait until a traffic accident halts all vehicles before continuing to walk across.
The IRS has confirmed you can legally claim double mileage on all roundabout driving.
Spring 2021 prom sponsors announced last week that dancing will be allowed but couples must maintain a six-foot radius roundabout dance Hullabaloo circle.
Us over-sixty folks call roundabouts senior merry-go-rounds.
They are installed by progressive mayors who want you to go round and round in their town so you’ll need to stop and buy gas….and Pepsid.
“Roundabouts are fun,” said no driver ever.
The last driver who said, “It’s nice in a roundabout way” is still missing.
What should be easy and straight forward is a really roundabout way of doing things.
I went around asking people if they knew who sang the song “Roundabout.” It was a Yes or no question.
I couldn’t help but sing the song.
“I hate a roundabout
Confusing lines make me scream and shout
It wastes the day away
Gives me morning sickness the lines and lanes in and out
Ended up in a lake
Police came out of the sky as I sat there
One mile over, can’t get there, but I see you
Ten more circles, I’ll be there, I see you
I hate a roundabout
Dizziness makes me scream and shout!”
For the record, honking won’t help.