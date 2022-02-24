When weddings come along the couple has much to rejoice about and sometimes much to be somber about. While there is joy in the day there is a reflective sense of wanting grandmama and grandaddy or mama and daddy to be there.
Honor their memory with a tastefully set display of their pictures, candles or both as a way of remembering the joy you shared and bringing that memory into your special day.
My sister had a candle for each grandparent that wasn’t there and they were solemnly lit before the ceremony began. I also let her pin grandma’s watch to the inside of her wedding dress for her “something old”.
My cousin had pictures displayed in front of the church and different family members lit the candle in front of the picture before the ceremony began.
Here are some other wedding memorial table ideas.
With candles, put a sign that says, “These candles Burn for those who are forever present in our hearts.”
Paint a rock that says “In loving memory of those who could not be here today to celebrate with us. We thank you for the memories, we honor you with our love.”
You can leave an empty chair with a reserved sign on it in memory of the loved one who isn’t there with their name on it. You can also place a rose in the chair to signify your love.
Make a memory quilt of their photos and place it on the front pew.
Make a memory table that includes more than just their photos, perhaps a bowl your grandma always used to cook her biscuits in or a pipe that grandpa always smoked.
You can also have a custom photo charm made that can be attached to the bride’s bouquet or the grooms boutonniere.
And if you have a large wedding you might consider putting the names of your loved ones in your wedding program with a special poem at the beginning or end.
Choose your own way to make their memory come alive for those who are there to celebrate your special day.