Patriotism is in the lifeblood of Pontotoc County, and local servicemen reflected upon their experiences serving their country on this 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Grover Warren, 95, was captured by the Germans while serving in Italy during WWII. German soldiers stormed the farm house where he and three other soldiers were hemmed in during a morning offensive. That was Oct. 10, 1944. The Germans took the men to Pole Valley Prison Camp in Florence. Seven months of hard labor in freezing conditions under German rule left a psychological scar that remains 75 years later.
“They put us to work cleaning up buildings that had been bombed,” said Warren, who grew up on a farm in Randolph and was drafted in 1943, when he was 18.
“Anybody that hasn’t been through that can’t imagine the pain and worrying a man goes through,” said Warren, sitting beside his wife of 75 years, Marjorie. “A man really has to control himself and not get too upset.”
Retired Judge Fred Wicker hasn’t missed a Veterans Day celebration since coming home from serving in the Army in WWII. Wicker, 96, was drafted in 1942 and earned two battle stars working in communications in the European Theater. Wicker was discharged at Camp Shelby on New Year’s Day 1946, and the next day his father drove him to New Albany to sign up as a member of the American Legion.
Judge Wicker’s son, Sen. Roger Wicker, said that being an American Legion member has been an important part of his father’s life and a means of continually expressing his patriotism.
“He (Judge Wicker) coached American Legion baseball for years, and he considers it a real credit to Pontotoc to have such an active Legion,” said Sen. Wicker.
In 1919 President Woodrow Wilson instituted Armistice Day. It commemorated the day, one year earlier, on which the Allied nations and Germany ceased fighting. The armistice took effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, effectively ending WWI. The Treaty of Versailles, signed by the Allies and Germany on June 28, 1919 officially ended the war. Armistice Day later came to be called Veterans Day, after the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945, ending WWII.
Col. Mack Huey is a 30-year veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as past operations, and today serves as Pontotoc County’s veterans’ service officer.
“While Memorial Day is aimed at honoring men and women who died while fighting in an active war, or from injuries sustained during wartime, Veterans Day is a time to celebrate all veterans, both living and deceased, whether they served during war or peacetimes,” said Huey.
Proud service
Sen. Wicker said his father has always identified strongly with the U.S. military and has counted it an honor to have served.
“Daddy remains a devoted member of the American Legion because it remains devoted to veterans and to promoting patriotism and the best of American values,” said Wicker.
President Donald Trump this year signed the 75th Anniversary of World War II Act. Despite the COVID pandemic this year is special, according to Huey.
“The focus of the act is to honor veterans as well as to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S. citizens and its allies,” said Huey. “The act also honors the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust and the Allied forces that liberated the survivors.”
A tank company liberated Warren and his three compatriots in the spring of 1945. A 14-day boat trip later he was home. He married Marjorie, had a son, then grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He fed his family by cutting timber and farming. Being a prisoner of war was a harrowing experience, but serving his country is the greatest honor of his life, Warren said.
“I can’t tell you how much I love this country and how proud I am to have served,” said Warren. “The older I get, the prouder I become. I just can’t say it enough.”
The Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion will honor veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Memorial Monument on the Court Square at 11 a.m. The American Legion also invites military service members, veterans and their families to the Legion building on Legion Lane for a free cup of stew, starting at noon. The stew will be served drive-through.