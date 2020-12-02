Pontotoc County supervisors have moved forward with the renovation of the Family Dollar Building to turn it into the Pontotoc County Justice Center with Hooker Construction as the contractor for the project. $1,434.58 was authorized to be paid to Mills & Mills Architects for professional architectural services rendered on the Pontotoc County Justice Center Project.
The store will be renovated with rooms and a court room inside for the county to utilize as the county justice court. “This will make justice court be closer to the Pontotoc County Detention Center,” noted Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
In other business the supervisors have approved the purchase of a Caterpillar motor grader for use by District 5 on the state contract price of $129,550; approved an account adjustment of $1,018.40 with the Pontotoc County Solid Waste Account Adjustment in the sum of $1,018.40 as requested by Three Rivers.
The board also approved a payment of $2,943 to E.S.I. for engineering services on the Pontotoc County Airport T-Hangar project.
In addition they approved the transfer of $500,000 from the Countywide Road Maintenance Fund to each individual districts’ road which will give each district $100,000; also $250,000 was approved to be disbursed from the Countywide Bridge & Material Fund to each individual districts’ road maintenance funds giving them $50,000 each.
The board authorized the purchase of more garbage trucks by approving a bid of $154,931 for each truck from Sansom Equipment Company.
In addition, $120 was ordered to be paid to the Town of Algoma for election expenses of the voting precinct.
A payment of $4,107.50 was approved to E.S.I. for professional engineering services performed on the Willow Creek Drainage Project in the fourth district.
An emergency repair had to be authorized for the Locust Hill Road Bridge and the board authorized a payment of $8,136 to Helms Polyfoarm, LLC as recommended by Engineering Solutions.
Bid opening for commodities for the year 2021 will be December 30. The list of commodities is in this week’s paper in the classified section.