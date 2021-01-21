When I was growing up everybody loved Mamaw’s Strawberry Cake. On special occasions the whole family would get together at Mamaw Austin’s house. Each family would bring some of their special recipes to share. Aunt Etta would bring her roast. It was so tender you never needed anything but a fork. Aunt Jewel would bring an enchilada casserole. Aunt Charlotte would bring broccoli casserole. My mother would make her famous mashed potatoes. That is just a few of the dishes we would have, but my favorite was the desserts.
All the adults would sit together, and all the kids had to sit at the “kid’s table”. But that was fine because we were usually closer to the desserts. My cousin Bill and I would wait until the adults got their food and we would sneak back into the kitchen to check out the desserts. We always looked for Mamaw’s Strawberry Cake.
Strawberry cake is made with fresh strawberries, cake mix, and Jell-O. If you love strawberries, you are going to love this recipe. This beautiful cake is packed full of them! It starts simply with a white cake mix, add in a box of strawberry Jell-O, and frozen real strawberries. The frosting is full of strawberries, too. That beautiful pink frosting comes from the strawberries themselves. This would be the perfect cake for Valentine’s Day or anytime!
Look for the video on the Pontotoc County Facebook page later this week. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
STRAWBERRY CAKE
(Copy of handwritten recipe from Winnie Mae Austin)
Ingredients
FOR THE CAKE:
1 white cake mix
3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
4 eggs
1/2 cup water
1 cup vegetable oil
1 (3 ounce) package Strawberry Jell-o
1/2 cup strawberry juice (from thawed frozen strawberries)
FROSTING:
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
3/4 cup frozen strawberries, thawed, drained
4 1/2 cups powdered sugar (add more for desired consistency)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour two 9" round cake pans.
- Combine cake mix, flour, oil, water, eggs and Jell-o in your mixer. Add eggs one at a time.
- Pour into prepared cake pans and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes. Use the "toothpick test" to make sure cake is done in the middle.
- Cool for 5-10 minutes and turn out on a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Prepare the Frosting: Combine frosting ingredients until frosting is desired consistency. Add more sugar to thicken, more strawberries to thin. Frost in between layers, and the outside as you would any cake.
- Garnish with fresh strawberries if desired. Don't do this step too far in advance, as they will become syrupy.
- For a heart shaped cake bake one layer in a 9-inch square pan and one layer in a 9-inch round pan. Cut the round layer in half and arrange on the sides of the square layer to form a heart!
- Surprise someone and enjoy a delicious strawberry cake!