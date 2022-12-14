Eleven year-old Alexia Fleming of Houlka, who has family roots in Pontotoc County, finished a very close second in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Dec. 1. She was 9/10 of a second off the top finishing time this year. She won the 10-12 year-old age group last year. Alexia is a student at TCPS.
Alexia Fleming of Houlka is your 10-12 year-old second place female finisher in the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon.
The 11 year-old student at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School finished the three mile run in downtown Memphis on Dec. 3 in 24:10, just 9/10 of a second off the fastest time. She was second among 115 runners in her age group.
That finish also placed her eighth among all females in the entire race, including adults and youth. That was a field of 3,117 runners. She was the fifty-seventh fastest runner among all males and females, a field of 4,726 total who ran the marathon.
Alexia said that St. Jude is the best possible organization for which to run and raise money.
“St. Jude is a great hospital, because they help save kids’ lives, and everything is free, even gas mileage,” said Fleming.
Alexia is the first cousin of South Pontotoc football, cross country and soccer standout Noah Fleming, so competitive spirit and excellence in sports runs in her family. She runs and trains alongside Noah, and that has helped her cultivate a love for sport as well as physical endurance, she said. In addition to training with the varsity cross country team at TCPS, Fleming is a cheerleader and plays point guard on a youth basketball team.
Fleming was also the first place finisher in her age group in last year’s St. Jude Marathon, clocking a time of 25:30.
Participants, like Fleming, along with their sponsors raised more than $12 million for St. Jude during this year's marathon weekend. Alexia’s family chipped in for sponsorship, along with her church family at Hopewell Baptist. Some of her friends in Shannon even set up a lemonade stand last summer to raise money to sponsor Alexia.
“It was a great experience, one that everybody should experience,” Fleming said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&