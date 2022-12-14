Alexia Fleming

Eleven year-old Alexia Fleming of Houlka, who has family roots in Pontotoc County, finished a very close second in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Dec. 1. She was 9/10 of a second off the top finishing time this year. She won the 10-12 year-old age group last year. Alexia is a student at TCPS. 

 Courtesy

Alexia Fleming of Houlka is your 10-12 year-old second place female finisher in the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

