Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported last Thursday (May 19) night that Joseph Bean, 26, of Houlka, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the April 27 shooting death of Algoma resident Anteo Foote, age 46.
At an initial appearance late Thursday evening Pontotoc County Justice Court Judge David Hall ordered Bean held without bond pending further legal action in the case.
Bean was in court after having been arrested late Wednesday (May 18) by U.S. Marshals. Bean was arrested without incident at a residence in Chickasaw County, Sheriff Mask said.
Foote, 46, was shot and killed at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote’s body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.
Bean's arrest was made approximately 48 hours after authorities posted a $1,000 reward Monday night (May 16) for information on his whereabouts on Crime Stoppers.
Sheriff Mask said that his deputies, U.S. Marshals and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had been searching for Bean for almost three weeks.
Mask did not say if a tip helped officers find Bean.
On Saturday night (May 14) officers had discovered a car that Bean used to flee the shooting scene abandoned on Robbs Road.
Sheriff Mask said that Bean was already out of jail on bond on an aggravated domestic violence charge when the shooting occurred at the mobile home in Algoma.
Sheriff Mask did not comment on a motive for the shooting death.