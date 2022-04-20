HOUSTON – Division rivals The Houston Lady Toppers and the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings faced off again on Thursday night in Houston.
The Lady Toppers came back from a deficit to take the lead, which they held until the seventh inning when the Lady Vikings pulled ahead to the final score, 7-6.
The Lady Vikings got on the board early with a three run second inning.
It started with a walk issued to Kat Smith, who had Annslee Rhea come in as a pinch runner.
Madi Coltharp then hit a single into left field and Lacie Simmons laid down the sacrifice bunt to advance the runners.
Emma Burke was then walked to load the bases.
Annabelle Berryhill cleared the runners with an RBI triple down the left field line, but she was thrown out at home on a pop foul by Abby Waldron to end the inning.
However, the Lady Toppers would not remain behind for long.
They started the second inning with back-to-back singles from Jenna Smith and Lulu McNease, followed by a bunt from Heather Blakely in which she beat out the throw at first to load the bases with no outs.
Makinzi Moore then hit an RBI single that brought home two, putting the Lady Toppers within one.
PJ Cooper then nailed an RBI double to bring home two more runs and give them the lead.
Blakely Gill hit a single, and Haley Ellison came in as her pinch runner.
Jenna Walters hit a groundball that brought Cooper home, but Ellison was tagged in the rundown at third.
It was thought that it was 4-3 at the end of the inning, but after an official review, it was determined that Cooper crossed the plate prior to the rundown, and since it was not a force play, the run counted, making it 5-3.
The Lady Vikings pulled to within one in the top of the third when Smith brought Kam Thomas home with an RBI double, however, Thomas was left stranded when Coltharp struck out swinging to end the inning.
The Lady Toppers saw Blakely hit a solo homerun to bring the score to 6-4 in the bottom of the third, and it seemed like that would be the deciding run until the final inning.
The Lady Vikings would tack on another run in the fifth inning, but they mounted a comeback in the seventh inning.
Thomas reached on a single to open the inning, followed by a two out double from Smith that tied the game at 6.
Coltharp brought the last run home on an RBI single.
The Lady Toppers tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but they fell short, stranding a runner on base to end the game.