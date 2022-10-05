Houston’s Hilltoppers utilized a relentless running attack last Friday night to defeat South Pontotoc’s Cougars 59-28 in a Division 2-4A matchup at Mack Stegall Field on the campus of South Pontotoc.
The loss dropped South Pontotoc’s record to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in Division 24A play.
“I was pleased with the offense and we were able to move the ball on them some, but defensively we just couldn’t put it together,” said South Pontotoc Head Coach Rod Cook.
Houston dominated the first half, building a 28-8 halftime lead.
“Penalties and turnovers were not a factor, we just couldn’t stop them defensively,” Cook said. “They are a real good ball team, got some big kids and we just couldn’t get them off the field.”
“Their best running back was out with an ACL injury but they had three other running backs that carried the ball and all three of them were outstanding as well,” he said. “Needless to say Houston has a very potent running attack.”
South Pontotoc returns to division play this week for a special Thursday night road game(October 6) game against county rival Pontotoc High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.
“We’re looking for really good tough battle at Pontotoc,”Cook said. “Both teams are 2-4 on the year and as always it’s going to be a hard fought game.”
“Pontotoc mixes it up offensively, they run a good bit and they throw it a good bit so we’ll have to be ready.”
“As far as our offense, we like to mix it up also with the run and pass, whatever’s working best.”
“We’re expecting a big crowd as usual. Pontotoc is one of our two in-county rivalries so our guys certainly get up for these games.”
All four of South Pontotoc’s remaining games are against division opponents, including: at Pontotoc, Oct. 6; at home against Ripley Oct. 14; at home against New Albany Oct. 21; and ending the season with a road trip to North Pontotoc on October 28.
