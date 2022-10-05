south pontotoc game

South Pontotoc football player Hadden Ward looks to pull down a Houston running back in Friday night’s loss to Houston.

Facebook photo courtesy Shaina Dunaway

Houston’s Hilltoppers utilized a relentless running attack last Friday night to defeat South Pontotoc’s Cougars 59-28 in a Division 2-4A matchup at Mack Stegall Field on the campus of South Pontotoc. 

david.helms@djournal.com

