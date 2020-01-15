At the beginning of each year, we are bombarded with messages of how to lose weight, get in shape and become our better self.
I have bought into so many of those shiny new things that is going to change my life and make me a slim person.
I have tried every diet know to man and have sworn to exercise more.
I have even paid for a membership to a gym. Did you know paying for a membership does not make you exercise more.
Here I am again, I want to exercise more, I want to eat healthier, I just don’t put the priority on that as I do other things.
I don’t understand what the problem is. I set goals for myself all the time and achieve them in my personal life and my professional life.
Why is diet and exercise the one goal that eludes me.
I keep looking for that magic thing, that will motivate me to keep up a diet and exercise program.
I prepared a wonderful dinner Saturday evening that was delisious and healthy. I was so proud of myself, that I went down to Sonic and got an ice cream.
I am my own worst enemy when it comes to diet and exercise programs.
I know all the right things to do. I could hold a lecture on diet and exercise because I have read all the books and tried all the diets, I am just really bad at execution.
There is not a lack of options in Pontotoc for someone to find a way or a place to exercise. We have several gyms that could fit anyones taste.
We have the Tanglefoot Trail that offers a beautiful walking or biking option. The Gateway is beautiful at night with a wonderful walking track.
We have a walkable town that many people enjoy.
I see others walking, biking, jogging, what is the matter with me.
I want to do it, I am going to try to do it.
If you have any tips on how to keep up an exercise program for more than a week or two, please pass on the words of wisdom.