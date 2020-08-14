I smiled as I looked out the kitchen window. The big chickens had already gone in their house. Jon was sitting cross legged on the ground beside the metal garbage cans where we keep the scratch grains and sunflower seed.
The flock of this years hatched baby chicks surrounded him as he sprinkled food out. He gently picked up one or two and petted them. It was neat to see his strength quietly soothed by tiny feathers and the chirps of little birds.
I stepped into the hall to get my phone to record the event, but the chicks were already headed into their bed. I grinned, “They must be camera shy,” I said to Jon. He laughed. I sighed. Before long those chicks would be big enough to roost in the big hen house.
He quietly shut them up and came inside. I lingered at the sink and was treated to the slow twinkle of a late firefly, the slow on and off light of the dancing beetle reminded me that the summer was beginning to draw to a close. Already the days are markedly shorter and time is changing things.
Earlier in the day I rounded the house and a frog leaped from one of our small pools to the larger one. I told Jon that I scared him out of his wits. “Two of them live in that pool,” he said. And I was acutely aware that the frogs, too would soon be bedded down in the mud somewhere to await the first smell of spring.
I went to the yard and picked my last magnolia bloom. The petals were small in comparison to the ones that bloomed in June, but the aroma was just as sweet. There was also a privet bush bloom to put into the bouquet as well as a few honeysuckle blooms. I found myself wanting to hang on to the last sweet smell of summer.
Perhaps I’ve been in this hang on to the memories while I can mood because I’m having to move some of my children on to the next class in Sunday school. I put it off a couple of Sundays since school was later in starting.
My dear Cooper was the only one there to get his little packet of remembrances. Tears filled both of our eyes. He wanted to stay just one more year, and my heart hurt because I really wanted him to stay ten more years.
But I know as he moves on he will be inspired to dig in the word and he will grow in his faith. Cooper is a little enthusiastic firefly in my life. Every time I see him his little face lights up and he encourages many a day. I remember when he first came to my class, he didn’t want to move up. But play dough and whizzy whirlers and having snow ball fights with socks, along with chalk board drawings kept his interest. And somewhere along the way we have learned that God created us, man rejected God’s law and Jesus died for us and rose from the dead to restore us to fellowship with Him.
He told me that he still has the prayer cans we made. That touched my heart, because I really want each of my children to leave my room knowing the importance of prayer.
I also have to say goodbye to Kolton who always challenges my mind when he comes to class. He is quick witted and catches on to things faster than I can get them out of my mouth.
I’ve watched him grow over these past three years and it is neat to see God work in his heart. I know God is going to use him in a powerful way.
And then there is Selene. She came to my class earlier than others because she started coming to our church at kid’s camp when we made the big shark in the church. I taught her at kids camp so she assumed she needed to be in my class in Sunday School. That means I’ve taught her for six years.
She is my little hugging bear. Every time she sees me there has to be a hug.
Her sweet smile and gentle spirit has lifted me more times than she knows. It is going to be hard to let her go on up, simply because I have taught her on Sunday morning and Wednesday nights.
But I can sense that she is ready. She is wanting to take that next step out like a kite tugging on the string in the wind. I can’t wait to see how God is going to use her in others lives, but to do that, I’ve got to let her go.
I’ve taught Sunday school at By Faith long enough to see others almost be adults and ready to step out into the world. The years we have as teachers are fleeting, so it behooves us to make the most of every moment we have. And as they move on, I hope they will always remember no matter where that Miss Gina loves them and will teach them about Jesus no matter how old they are.