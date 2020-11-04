Final votes were counted after midnight in an election that saw almost 67 percent turn out to vote in the Presidential election.
Some 14,274 ballots were cast and of those 1,904 were absentee ballots. There are 327 affidavit ballots that have not been counted.
With 28 of 28 precincts reporting, here is how Pontotoc voted:
Presidential election;
Biden - 2,580
Trump - 11,425
Blankenship - 16
Carroll - 10
Collins - 16
Hawkins - 17
Jorgensen - 10
Pierce - 4
West - 29
Senate;
Epsy - 3,110
Hyde-Smith - 10,696
Edwards - 329
First Congressional District;
Kelly - 11,652
Eliason - 2,177
Supreme Court Postition 3
Coleman - 8,272
Lynchard - 3,540
In the contested Pontotoc County Electin Commissioner 4 race;
Dillard - 1,739
Young - 762
All other commissioners were elected with no opponent.
The marijuana issue;
For approval of either - 6,792
Against both - 5,906
Initiative 65 - 7,109
Initative 65A - 3,158
House resolution to allow voters to decide election;
yes - 9,880
no - 3,439
Flag referendum;
yes - 8,605
no- 5,374