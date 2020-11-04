Final votes were counted after midnight in an election that saw almost 67 percent turn out to vote in the Presidential election.

Some 14,274 ballots were cast and of those 1,904 were absentee ballots. There are 327 affidavit ballots that have not been counted.

With 28 of 28 precincts reporting, here is how Pontotoc voted:

Presidential election;

Biden - 2,580

Trump - 11,425

Blankenship - 16

Carroll - 10

Collins - 16

Hawkins - 17

Jorgensen - 10

Pierce - 4

West - 29

Senate;

Epsy - 3,110

Hyde-Smith - 10,696

Edwards - 329

First Congressional District;

Kelly - 11,652

Eliason - 2,177

Supreme Court Postition 3

Coleman - 8,272

Lynchard - 3,540

In the contested Pontotoc County Electin Commissioner 4 race;

Dillard - 1,739

Young - 762

All other commissioners were elected with no opponent.

The marijuana issue;

For approval of either - 6,792

Against both - 5,906

Initiative 65 - 7,109

Initative 65A - 3,158

House resolution to allow voters to decide election;

yes - 9,880

no - 3,439

Flag referendum;

yes - 8,605

no- 5,374

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus