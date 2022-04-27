Mississippians love tomatoes. Tomatoes are the most common crop grown in Mississippi gardens. I think most gardeners would agree with the line from the song “Home Grown Tomatoes” written by Guy Clark that states, “Only two things money can't buy, that's true love and homegrown tomatoes!”
Growing tomatoes can be fun, challenging, and sometimes very frustrating. I will discuss three common problems that all gardeners will encounter while growing tomatoes. The problems to be discussed include blossom-end rot, fruit cracking, and yellowing of leaves (Chlorosis).
The information in this column can be found in the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Tomato Troubles: Common Problems with Tomatoes.” This publication along with many others can be accessed online at http://extension.msstate.edu/ or by coming by the MSU Extension Service Pontotoc County office located at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive.
Blossom-End Rot
All gardeners have picked what they thought was a perfect tomato only to turn it over to find that the bottom is dark brown or black. Blossom-end rot is the culprit. Blossom-end rot is one of the most common issues associated with growing tomatoes.
The first step to prevent blossom-end rot is to perform a soil test. By following the soil test recommendations, the gardener will ensure that the developing plants have all the needed nutrients. Specifically adding lime to correct acidic soils will ensure that enough calcium is present to prevent blossom-end rot. Calcium can also be added to the soil by applying calcium nitrate or sprays that are labeled to prevent blossom-end rot.
Ensuring that the soil has enough calcium will not completely solve the problem. The tomato plants must be watered properly as well. Tomatoes should receive at least one inch of water each week either from rainfall or irrigation. Without a steady water source the roots can’t absorb enough calcium to properly supply the developing fruit. Soil moisture can also be controlled by placing a mulching material around plants.
It should also be noted that tomatoes that show the signs of blossom-end rot should be removed as soon as possible. Blossom-end rot can only be prevented not cured. Leaving the affected fruit on the plant will rob water and nutrients from the remaining tomatoes.
Fruit Cracking
This condition occurs when the outside of the tomatoes split or crack. This is caused when the tomatoes grow at a fast rate. The increased growth can be caused by excessive watering after a dry period, high temperatures, a big difference between day and night temperatures, and improper nutrition.
Fruit cracking can be prevented by following the one inch of water per week rule, mulching, and by following soil test recommendations.
Yellowing of Leaves (Chlorosis)
Chlorosis, or yellowing of leaves can result from several causes. Causes of chlorosis include early blight, shading and low soil nutrient levels.
Early Blight
Early blight is a fungal disease that causes older leaves closest to the ground to turn yellow. If left untreated early blight will continue moving up until the plant is defoliated Early blight can also be diagnosed by brown ring shaped spots that form on the leaves.
Early blight can be prevented by rotating crops, by planting tomatoes wider apart to increase air flow, and by using fungicides. Fungicides with chlorothalonil, copper hydroxide, or mancozeb are often used to prevent early blight. Alternating sprays with these ingredients through weekly sprays will provide season long protection.
Shading
As plants grow in size the lower leaves often do not receive enough sunlight. The low sunlight on the lower leaves can cause them to turn yellow and fall off. This is not a major issue.
Low Soil Nutrient Levels
Low levels of nitrogen, potassium, and magnesium can result in yellowing of leaves. Following soil testing recommendations can eliminate this problem.
Homegrown tomato time is almost here! Please follow the recommendations listed above to avoid common “tomato troubles”. For more information please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.