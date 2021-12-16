One of the most common and most beautiful plants for decorating at Christmas is the poinsettia. The poinsettia is known for its brightly colored “flowers” which are actually not flowers but leaves or bracts.
Poinsettias come in a variety of colors: white, pink, traditional red, or variegated. You can even find unusual colors such as blue or purple, which are actually a white or cream-colored poinsettia which has been spray painted.
Contrary to popular opinion, poinsettias are not poisonous. However, they are not considered an edible plant and should not be eaten. Poinsettias do release a sap that can irritate skin and can leave a sticky residue on surfaces.
Poinsettias grow best in moist soil and with indoor temperatures between 65- and 70-degrees F. Poinsettias should be kept indoors during the winter months since freezing temperatures will kill them. They should be placed in a south, east, or west window so they can receive bright sunlight. Avoid placing poinsettias near heat ducts, space heaters, or fireplaces as these can be very drying for the plant.
Water poinsettias when they feel dry to the touch. They should not be allowed to get so dry that they wilt. To water, remove the foil wrapping and set the plant in a sink, and water thoroughly allowing the plant to drain. Poinsettias should not sit in standing water.
To continue to enjoy your poinsettia after the holidays, transfer to a larger pot about two to four inches larger than the original pot. Make sure the new pot has good drainage and that the plant will get sunlight four to five hours per day.
Poinsettias make a beautiful green plant. If you want the poinsettia to “rebloom” with colorful leaves, the plant will have to be kept on a regimented rotation schedule between darkness and light. The darkness prevents the plant from producing chlorophyll which causes the bracts to change to red, pink, or white depending on the variety of the poinsettia. To make the schedule easier to remember, Dr. Leonard Perry of the University of Vermont Extension service has connected the schedule to holidays of the year. Dr. Perry’s schedule is as follows:
NEW YEAR'S DAY – Fertilize with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer at recommended rates. Continue to provide adequate light and water for prolonged bloom for several weeks.
VALENTINE'S DAY – Check your plant for signs of insects such as white fly. If your plant has become long and leggy, cut back to about five inches tall.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY – Remove faded and dried parts of the plant. Add more soil, preferably a commercially available sterile soil mix. Keep the plant in a very bright interior location.
MEMORIAL DAY – Trim off two to three inches of branches to promote side branching. Repot to a larger container using a sterile growing mix.
FATHER'S DAY– Move the plant outside for the summer; place in indirect light.
FOURTH OF JULY – Trim the plant again. Move it into full sun. Continue to water and fertilize but increase the amount to accelerate growth.
LABOR DAY– Move indoors to a spot that gets at least six hours of direct light daily, preferably more. As new growth begins, reduce the amount of fertilizer.
AUTUMNAL EQUINOX – Starting on or near Sept. 21, give the plant 13 hours of uninterrupted darkness (put the plant in a closet, basement, or under a box) and 11 hours of bright light each day. Maintain night temperatures in the low 60 degree F range. Continue to water and fertilize. Rotate the plant daily to give all sides even light.
THANKSGIVING – Discontinue the short day/long night treatment. Put the plant in a sunny area that gets at least six hours of direct light. Reduce water and fertilizer.
CHRISTMAS – Enjoy your "new" poinsettia. Start the cycle all over again.
References:
Weisenhorn, J. (2020). Growing and Caring for Poinsettia. University of Minnesota Extension. Retrieved from: https://extension.umn.edu/houseplants/poinsettia
Perry, L. (n.d.). Caring for Your Poinsettia Year Round. University of Vermont Extension. Retrieved from: http://pss.uvm.edu/ppp/articles/poinsett.htm