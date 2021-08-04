In Mississippi, insect pests can cause havoc in home landscapes. Many of these pests can be controlled with insecticides to improve the health and productivity of lawns and gardens.
I will discuss points that should be considered before choosing, purchasing, and applying insecticides. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication “Control Insect Pests in and around the Home Lawn”.
The points that will be discussed are intended to ensure that the proper insecticide is purchased and that it is applied correctly. Improper choice of insecticide or application method can have bad results. The consequences can include poor pest control, wasting time, and wasting money.
Identify the pest
It is very important to know the pest you are trying to combat. Identifying the pest will ensure that the insecticide will be effective. The Mississippi State University Extension Service Publications Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden (P2347) and Insect Pests of the Home Landscape (P2369) can help make a positive identification. You can also text pictures to 662-769-0547 to determine the pest you are dealing with.
Know if the insecticide is labeled for the intended use
It is very important to read the insecticide label before purchasing and using the product. The product label is the law. If the label does not list the insect, crop, and application situation, you should choose another product.
Know the active ingredient
There are numerous brand names of insecticides that can be purchased. Many of them have the same chemical formulations. It is important to look at the product ingredients. With a little effort, you can recognize chemical names and their uses. Learning chemical names including bifenthrin, carbaryl, permethrin, imidacloprid, and spinosad will be easier to remember than the brand names in the long run.
Know the formulation
Insecticide active ingredients can come in different forms. These formulations can include granules, powders, liquid concentrates, and ready to use sprays. Make sure that you have the needed equipment before purchasing the product.
Know the percentage of active ingredient
Insecticides can be purchased in different concentrations. For example, malathion can be purchased in a 50% or 57% concentration. This can make a big difference in the recommended application rate.
Measure the area to be treated
Product labels often list insecticide rates on a 1,000 square feet or a per acre basis. It is important to measure the area of the location you plan to treat. Spray equipment should also be calibrated to know how much water and pesticide are being applied. Take the time to learn about the insects and the products that can be used control them to make your outdoor experiences more enjoyable.
Armyworms
Severe infestations of fall armyworms are being reported in lawns, hayfields, and pastures this summer. Armyworms will likely remain a problem until frost. Even early planted cool season livestock forages and wildlife food plots could be at risk to damage. Producers and homeowners should continue a practice of regular scouting for fall armyworms. A reminder of control recommendations to combat this pest is warranted.
There have been reports that pyrethroid products have not been as effective this year. In home lawns, products containing spinosad (Bonide, GreenLight, FertiLome, and Monterey) are a good non-pyrethroid choices. Home lawns can also be treated with products containing permethrin (38%) (Hi-Yield 38 Plus Turf, Termite & Ornamental Insect Concentrate), bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gone), or Gamma-cyhalothrin (Triazicide Insect Killer Concentrate).
In hayfields and pastures, the pyrethroid insecticides zeta-cypermethrin, cyfluthrin, and lambda-cyhalothrin (Mustang Max, Baythroid XL, and Karate) should be applied at the maximum labeled rate. The insect growth regulators diflubenzuron (Dimilin) or methoxyfenozide (Intrepid) can be tank mixed with the previously listed insecticides to provide a more effective treatment. It should be noted that bifenthrin is not labeled to be used on hayfields or pastures.
Good alternatives to pyrethroids include rynaxapyr and spinosad (Prevathon, Coragen, and Black Hawk). Always read insecticide labels before application to determine pre-harvest and grazing restrictions.