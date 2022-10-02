The arrival of fall brings sneezing, coughing, and itchy and watery eyes to many people. How can a change in seasons cause this much misery? The answer is seasonal allergies caused mainly from ragweed pollen.
This column will describe ragweed and offer control suggestions. The sources include a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sponsored publication entitled “Biology and Management of Giant Ragweed” and a University of Tennessee Extension Service publication entitled “Giant Ragweed”.
Description
In north Mississippi, there are three ragweed species that include giant, common, and western. These species have different leaf shapes and growth habits, but they all produce considerable amounts of pollen.
Ragweed is a native annual that emerges from seed during spring through early summer. It grows in a variety of habitats including along roadways, creeks, fence rows, in pastures, and in row-crop fields. White-tailed deer can browse on the leaves. Native Americans used the stem fibers to make thread and the leaves for medicinal purposes that included treating breathing issues and insect stings.
Ragweed is a monecious which means that there are separate male and female flowers on the same plant. The female flowers are pollinated from wind-blown pollen. The male flowers produce an excessive amount pollen. A single plant can release around 10 million pollen grains per day and over a billion per year. It is not hard to imagine why ragweed can cause major issues for allergy sufferers.
Control
Ragweed can also be a problem for farmers. It can compete with crops in fields and pastures. It can be controlled through mowing or herbicides.
Ragweed should be sprayed in the spring and early summer when the plants are small. Control is more difficult when the plants mature. Glyphosate currently only offers partial control. Herbicides that contain a combination of 2,4-D, picloram, or dicamba can be used. Options in pastures can include Grazon P+D or Weedmaster. Always read and follow label instructions when applying herbicides.
If you would like to learn more weed control or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.