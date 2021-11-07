Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons of the year, with colorful leaves and foliage and cooler temperatures and pumpkin spiced lattes! But for many people, the change from summer to fall is also a trigger for allergy and asthma symptoms. Common symptoms of seasonal allergies can include itching and watery eyes, sneezing, congestion, runny nose, and postnasal drip.
Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies. Pollen allergy is commonly referred to as “hay fever”. The medical term for hay fever is “seasonal allergic rhinitis”. Many medical terms are based on Latin and Greek nomenclature. To break down the meaning of the word rhinitis: “rhinal” refers to nasal or nose and “itis” refers to inflammation. Therefore, rhinitis, means nasal inflammation. The nose produces mucus, which is typically thin and clear. Mucus traps dust, pollen, and other allergens and helps prevent them from entering the lungs. Allergens are any substances or irritants that causes an allergic response. Your body reacts to allergens by releasing histamine and other substances. Mucus typically drains down the back of the throat and we may not even be aware that it is occurring. As irritation of the nose continues, the production of mucus may increase and become thick and yellow. The increase in mucus drainage down the back of the throat is referred to as “postnasal drip”. As the back of the throat becomes irritated, it can cause coughing.
Plants release tiny pollen grains in the spring, summer, and fall as part of the plant fertilization process. These pollen grains travel through the air by wind. Most pollens that cause allergic reactions come from trees, grasses, and weeds. Grasses are the most common source of allergens. Of these grasses, ragweed tops the list, followed by sagebrush, pigweed, lamb’s quarters, and tumbleweed. Ragweed pollen allergy affects about 15% of Americans. Avoiding exposure to ragweed is impossible. There are about 17 different types of ragweed which grow in every state except Alaska. The pollen from ragweed is so light, it can travel through the air for hundreds of miles. Ragweed season begins in July or August and peaks around mid-September. However, in warmer parts of the country, the ragweed season continues through part of November. Trees such as birch, cedar, and oak also produce allergenic pollen. Plants that are fertilized by insects such as roses and flowering trees, such as cherry and pear, typically do not cause allergic rhinitis.
Prevention is the best treatment option for allergic rhinitis by avoiding contact with the allergen or allergens that trigger your symptoms. However, when prevention is not enough or is not possible, discuss medical management with your physician. There are numerous prescription and over-the-counter medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, nasal corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, and cromolyn sodium nasal sprays to manage and relieve the unpleasant symptoms caused by seasonal allergic rhinitis.
In addition to medications, there are also a number of other strategies you can practice to reduce allergic reactions to pollen. Here are a few:
Limit outdoor activities when pollen counts are high. This will minimize symptoms by reducing the amount of pollen you inhale. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s National Allergy Bureau has a number of helpful tools for seasonal allergy sufferers such as a map that shows pollen counts by category (trees, weeds, grass and mold) in your area. Ragweed pollen peaks in the early morning hours. Try to go out in the afternoon and evenings when ragweed pollen counts are typically lower.
Take your shoes off outside to help reduce bringing some of the pollens indoors.
Wash your hair before going to bed. Washing your hair before bed helps prevent transferring pollens in your hair to your bed pillow where you sleep. At a minimum, wear a hat outdoors to reduce the pollen in your hair.
Promptly remove outdoor clothing when coming indoors.
Wear a dust mask and sunglasses when outdoors to minimize inhalation and eye contact with allergens.
Keep windows in your home closed during pollen season and use a certified asthma and allergy friendly filter.
It is important to note that seasonal allergy symptoms can mimic symptoms of other medical conditions such as the flu, COVID-19, asthma, and the common cold. In addition, there are other types of rhinitis other than seasonal rhinitis. Perennial allergic rhinitis is caused by allergens that are present throughout the year. Non-allergic rhinitis is not caused by allergens but rather by smoke and other chemicals. Infectious rhinitis is also known as the common cold and is caused when a cold virus settles into the mucous membranes of the nose and sinus cavities resulting in an infection. It is always best to get a medical diagnosis from a physician to know the best course of treatment.
