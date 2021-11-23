Pecans will likely be included in most Thanksgiving meals this week. Some possibilities include sweet potato casseroles, salads, and various types of cakes. My absolute favorite is a slice of pecan pie that is fresh out of the oven.
These delicacies are at their best when made using home grown pecans. Homeowners can feel slighted when their pecan trees don’t produce the main ingredient for these treats. Is there anything that can be done to prevent this problem? This column will discuss steps that can increase the odds for bountiful pecan harvest next year.
The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Why Do My Pecans Not Produce Every Year?”, “Pecan Yields Decline, Future Looks Promising”, and “Good Agricultural Practices for Pecans in Mississippi”.
Pecan trees and other hardwood trees tend to be alternating bearing. This means that years of high nut production are often followed by years of lower production. The severity of alternating bearing can be reduced by using some basic management practices.
The main idea to help trees to produce consistent pecan crops is to maintain the health of the tree. A pecan tree must have adequate supplies of stored nutrients and energy in the spring to produce a large crop. This allows the tree to get a good start by growing healthy leaves and flowers.
Anything that lowers the amount of stored nutrients and energy will lower pecan production. The amount of stored food reserves can be affected by a large pecan crop the year before, insect pressure, and disease pressure. Homeowners can improve tree health and productivity by fertilizing the trees, watering the trees during periods of drought, and disease management.
Fertilization
Pecan trees need substantial amounts of soil nutrients to be productive. Periods of time without fertilization can result in reduced growth and nut production. Soil testing and applying the recommended lime and fertilizer is the easiest way for landowners to increase the productivity of their pecan trees.
Soil test reports will indicate the soil pH and the amount and type of fertilizer needed. Soil pH is a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of the soil. The ideal soil pH for pecan trees is between of 6.0 to 6.5.
Fertilizer recommendations without a soil test are generally 3 to 4 pounds of 13-13-13 per inch of tree diameter. The tree diameter should be measured 1 foot above the soil surface. The fertilizer should be spread evenly under the canopy of the tree. The fertilizer should be applied as far out as the limbs reach. The best time to apply fertilizer is late February or during March.
Disease Control
Disease can be a serious problem affecting tree health and productivity. Pecan scab is the most prevalent disease in the southeastern U.S. Commercial growers use fungicides to control diseases. This practice is impractical for most homeowners. Homeowners often lack the equipment and experience necessary to apply the fungicides to very large trees.
The best disease management strategies for landowners are to plant disease resistant varieties, increasing available sunlight, increasing airflow, and improving sanitation.
If you plan to plant pecan trees, it is important to choose trees that have pecan scab resistance. The following varieties are good choices in north Mississippi: Excel, Jackson, Kanza, Kiowa, Lakota, and Owens.
Periods with high rainfall increase the likelihood of disease pressure. The longer the leaves and nuts are wet, the trees are more susceptible to disease. Increasing sunlight and airflow will allow the leaves and nuts to dry faster, which will reduce disease issues. Pruning the lower limbs is a good method that can be used to increase airflow.
Sanitation involves clearing and removing all limbs, leaves, and shucks from the previous year. Most of the pecan tree pathogens survive the winter in fallen leaves, limbs, and shucks. Failing to remove this debris will allow diseases to re-infect the tree the following year.
Irrigation
Adequate water supplies are very important in pecan production. A pecan tree needs at least one inch of rain per week. A mature tree may need over 100 gallons of water per day during critical development stages. During periods of drought watering pecan trees can be helpful to ensure maximum nut production. The use of soaker hoses or drip tape can reduce the amount of water that is lost to runoff.
Pecans are a favorite during the Thanksgiving holiday. With a little effort, a homeowner can take steps to make sure their holiday feasts include fresh pecans year after year.