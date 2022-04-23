Gardens, woodlands, and pastures are coming alive. Wisteria is a plant that provides a colorful reminder that spring has finally arrived.
Wisteria provides beauty, but it can become an invasive plant if it is not managed properly. This column will provide a description and discuss how wisteria can be incorporated in home landscapes. The sources used are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Wisteria Blooms are Early Signs of Spring” and “Wisteria”.
Description
Wisteria is a member of the legume family that forms multi-stemmed deciduous vines that often grow in trees for support. The flowers form hanging purple, blue, or white clusters that that resemble grapes.
There are native and nonnative wisteria species. American wisteria often grows in wet areas and is not as aggressive as its nonnative counterparts. American wisteria can reach heights of 25 feet while the nonnative Chinese and Japanese species can grow to heights of over 80 feet. The vines can become tightly wrapped around branches and stems resulting in death of the tree. Wisteria can spread by seed and through the vigorous growth of the vines. It can also dominate an area by choking out native plant species.
In the Landscape
Wisteria can be a nice edition to home landscapes. Homeowners should consider the propensity for wisteria to spread and strive to keep it under control. One option can be to prune wisteria to form an attractive shrub. Wisteria can also be trained to climb a trellis, arbor, or pergola. There are colorful selections of blue, white, and pink that can be found at various garden centers.
Control
Wisteria can quickly become an invasive plant making chemical control necessary. There are herbicides available that can be applied using foliar, frill, cut stump, and basal bark treatments.
Foliar applications require the leaves to be completely covered with herbicide and non-ionic surfactant mixture. Frill treatments involve squirting herbicide into cuts made every two inches along the main stem using a hatchet or machete. Basal bark treatments require applying an appropriate herbicide mixed with a bark penetrant to the lower 18 to 24 inches of the main stem. Cut stump treatments involve severing the main stem and applying herbicide to prevent resprouting.
Here are some of the herbicides and were to apply them. Glyphosate-Foliar, frill, cut stump; Triclopyr-Basal, foliar, frill, cut stump; Clopyralid-Foliar, frill, cut stump and Picloram-Foliar. Please see herbicide labels for recommended rates.
Wisteria is a beautiful plant that when properly managed can provide joy and excitement to spring landscapes. Contact MSU Extension agent James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.