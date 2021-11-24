Here are 5 ways to make Thanksgiving better this year—along with some Biblical encouragement.
1. Seeing family can be a good thing. It shows you care. Bless others by being a good listener and encourager. Reconnect with ones you don’t see regularly.
“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”
—Ephesians 4:29
2. Thanksgiving prep is no small task. Make a list of what you need to do and when. If you can bake or freeze anything ahead of time, do it. Ask family and friends to help you, and if that’s a no go, opt for a smaller meal.
“You and the people with you will certainly wear yourselves out, for the thing is too heavy for you. You are not able to do it alone.”
—Exodus 18:18
3. Traveling can be stressful. Set aside time to be alone and stick to it. Enjoy these moments of calm, and ask God to keep you from getting upset if things don’t go as planned.
“For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken.”
—Psalm 62:5-6
4. Maybe you’re stuck working on Thanksgiving, but you can still face the day with a positive attitude. Look for ways to uplift people around you. Tell co-workers what you appreciate about them, or bring in some homemade goodies.
“So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.”
—Romans 14:19
5. Problems are real, and you don’t have to pretend they aren’t. But don’t let problems block out everything else in your life. What can you be thankful for? Your health? Your family? Your home? How about small things you might take for granted? Make a list.
“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
—1 Thessalonians 5:18
Here’s one more challenge for you: this holiday, discover an even greater reason to be thankful. That reason is the freedom found in Jesus Christ. With Christ, we have hope and guidance, not just on Thanksgiving, but every day.
Let this be the greatest Thanksgiving ever by asking Christ into your life today.