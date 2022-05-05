The adage that says April showers bring May flowers is holding true. The landscape is aglow as the flowers of spring take center stage. This performance is visually appealing and provides needed nourishment for butterflies and other pollinators.
Butterflies including monarchs, tiger swallowtails, viceroys, and others can currently be seen floating in the breeze. If you enjoy this sight, there are steps that can be taken to make your landscape inviting to these beautiful insects. Habitat improvements start by providing food, water, and shelter needed by butterflies.
The sources for this column include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Attracting Butterflies to Mississippi Gardens” and “Help Pollinators with a few Simple Steps.”
Food
Before beginning a butterfly garden, it is helpful to remember the process of metamorphosis taught in your elementary school science classes. As you recall, metamorphosis progresses from egg, larvae, pupa, and then to adult. Unlike other pollinators, butterflies require host plants in addition to flowering plants. Hosts provide food for the very hungry caterpillars (larvae) as they grow before entering the pupa stage and later emerging as a beautiful adult. Flowering plants provide sweet nectar for a delicious source of nutrition for the adult butterflies.
With proper planning, home landscapes can include both host and flowering plants for butterflies. Plants that can serve both purposes include butterfly weed, Queen Anne’s lace, and cherry. For a complete recommended listing of plants, trees, and shrubs for your butterfly garden, consult the MSU Extension Service publication “Attracting Butterflies to Mississippi Gardens.” It can be accessed using the following weblink http://extension.msstate.edu/content/attracting-butterflies-mississippi-gardens.
Shelter
Butterfly shelter should provide protection from rain and wind, areas for rest, and areas to bask in the sunlight. A Mixture of trees and shrubs can provide these necessary elements. Butterfly shelters can be constructed by placing a three to five-foot-high stack of firewood in a corner of your landscape. Placing decorative rocks in sunny areas will also allow these coldblooded insects a place to warmup on cool mornings.
Water
Water can be provided by creating mudpuddles through a dripping hose. [Editor's note: Or you can get a bucket and poke a small hole in the bottom so it barely drips. Hang it on a shepherds hook over a bare patch in your flower bed. This will create a slow puddle and you will be surprised how many butterflies will show up for a mud bath.] Butterflies can get much need water and minerals from these areas.
Gardening with butterflies in mind can provide them with much needed habitat. Providing a mixture of host and flowering plants can provide you with the joy of seeing these beneficial insects in flight!