When driving back to Pontotoc from a recent meeting in south Mississippi I was reminded of the dangers associated with traveling during December. I saw several deer that had been struck by cars including two nice bucks.
State Farm Insurance Company conducts an annual study that tracks deer collisions using claims data and information from the Federal Highway Administration. The current study results are posted on www.statefarm.com in the articles “How Likely are You to Have an Animal Collision” and “Can You Avoid Deer ( And Other Animals) in Your Headlights?”.
The study ranks states where car accidents involving deer are most likely to occur. It should not come as a surprise that Mississippi is ranked in the top ten. The State Farm report also provides the following tips when driving during deer season.
General Precautions
Always use seat belts.
Reduce speed and stay alert when deer are most active between sunset and sunrise.
Avoid cell phone use or other behaviors that may result in distracted driving.
Use your bright lights when possible to increase visibility.
Be extra attentive when traveling through areas where deer crossing signs are posted.
Do not trust deer whistles. Their effectiveness has not been proven.
If See a Deer
Slow down when a deer is spotted. Tap your brakes to alert drivers behind you. Apply brakes firmly if no motorists are following closely.
Always watch for more to cross the road behind the leader.
Never swerve to miss an animal. This can increase the possibility of losing control and colliding with oncoming traffic, trees, or other obstacles.
Good luck when travelling this winter. The preceding suggestions can help reduce the probability that you will have a costly crash involving deer. If you would like to learn more about natural resources including wildlife, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
