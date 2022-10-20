As Christians, we need to be in tune with the Holy Spirit at all times Ephesians 5:18. The Holy Spirit is our most trusted guide through the complex journey of life. We must constantly be in tune with the Spirit so we don't miss out on the grace and blessings of the Lord.
If you sin and notice that the fire of the Holy Spirit in you is dimming, remember that God will always be willing to revive you as long as you are willing to admit your errors and forsake them.
Here are some ways you can rekindle the fire of the Holy Spirit in your life:
1. Meditate on the Word of God
To stay in tune with the Holy Spirit, you must feed your soul with the Word of God. Jesus admonishes us in the book of Matthew 4:4 to "not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God." It is, therefore, important that you read your Bible daily and open your heart to the ministration of the Holy Ghost.
2. Pray Fervently
We are instructed as Christians to pray without ceasing. Prayer is the fuel that keeps the fire of the Holy Ghost burning in our lives. In the real world, we need three things to have a blazing fire: fuel, oxygen, and heat. But in the spiritual realm, prayers serve as the oxygen we use to stoke the flames high. The time we spend praying puts us in the presence of God, and our time with God in prayer serves as air to our soul and evidence that we are alive in God.
3. Worship the Lord with All Your Heart
The living God, Jehovah, loves when praise and worship are offered to him; this pleases him so much that his Holy Spirit will come upon those that worship him. This is evident in the story of the Apostle Paul and Silas when they were imprisoned, as narrated in Acts 16:25: “And at Midnight, Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God.” This brought down the Holy Spirit, who set them free from their bondage.
You must be willing to offer up sacrifices of praise with your lips to the Lord God Almighty. Psalm 22:3 makes it known that Jehovah inhabits the praises of his people. When you praise God with all your heart and soul, his love will be felt most intensely.
Praising God perpetually paves the way for us into his glorious presence where we can enjoy the bliss of his Holy Spirit. Even the Bible says in Psalm100:4, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise.”
When you offer praises to God, it serves as a weapon that keeps the devil and his host of evil spirits away. This makes the atmosphere of our hearts and souls conducive to the presence of the Holy Spirit of God at all times.
4. Fast, Even One Meal a Week Helps
Fasting is a part of the fire to fuel the Holy Spirit. Fasting is not the same as being punished or performing penance. It is a voluntary tribute to the Lord.
True fasting involves making your heart right before God and depriving your body of worldly pleasures, and giving him something dear to your heart so that you can spend more time with Him.
To rekindle the fire of the Holy Spirit in you, try going without eating one meal for a while. Also, try to deny yourself of other things of the flesh such as Facebook, television, or even enjoyable social activities with your friends as a sacrifice to the Lord. Rather, spend some time alone with the Lord God, and you will be amazed at how much the Holy Spirit will fill your life.
5. Allow the Holy Spirit to Move
We were admonished by the Apostle Paul in 1 Thessalonians 5:19 not to stifle the Holy Spirit. As Christians, we need to check our lives for anything acting as a hindrance or obstacle to the work of the Holy Spirit.
We need to rid ourselves of mindsets or mentalities that are contrary to the Holy Spirit. It is only then that we can allow the Holy Spirit to dwell and work effectively in our lives.
We also need to stand firm in the faith we have. The Bible says in Matthew 24:12 that in the last days, the love of many will grow cold. We are obviously in those days right now.
In the world today, most Christians are driven by bitterness and unforgiveness, and these hinder our spiritual growth and poison us with hate rather than love. We must learn to forgive one another as God has forgiven us Colossians 3:13.
Most Christians today have developed a taste for everything Christ Jesus taught us against. And all these sins act as obstacles to the working of the Holy Spirit in us.
6. Make Your Fire Useful
First, the fire of the Holy Spirit in us is a special gift from God. Everyone manifests these spiritual gifts in different ways. God bestows these spiritual gifts on his own to serve different purposes.
As a Christian, it is important to use the spiritual flame to help others in ways you can. This spiritual passion is rekindled when it is being used to serve others.
You must not hide whatever spiritual gifts you were given. You must always put it in use lest it dies. Do not be discouraged, as soon you will find that there is no greater joy than being a valuable instrument of the Holy Spirit. Being generous to others and not burying your gifts and talents make you worthy of even greater talents.
7. Connect with Spirit-Filled People
The kind of company you keep as a Christian will contribute to how well you grow spiritually or how quickly your spiritual flame is extinguished. It is, therefore, of utmost importance to associate with other people who are more spiritually inclined than we are.
These people are going to be highly invaluable in boosting our spiritual flame. They will teach us how to kindle and, most importantly, maintain our spiritual fires.
If you have people like these around you, do not hesitate to approach them, make friends with them, and pray for them. You can also ask them for guidance and tap from their wisdom and experience. Doing this will help you keep your spiritual flame burning.
We can also rekindle our spiritual flame by evangelism. When you win souls into the Kingdom of God, the Lord is overjoyed because now we are spreading the flame of the Holy Spirit in us.
Rekindling your spiritual flame requires that you shed your old self and assume your new identity. You must prioritize being Christ-centered over being self-centered. Only then will Holy Spirit be able to fill your heart and set it on fire to perform what he has called you to do.
Set your heart and attention on the things above with purpose. Remember the thrill of being in the Lord's presence. You've tasted and witnessed God's goodness. You have sensed His presence. Now live your life on fire for God.
Editor’s note:
Emmanuel Abimbola is a creative freelance writer, blogger, and web designer. He is a devout Christian with an uncompromising faith who hails from Ondo State in Nigeria, West Africa. As a lover of kids, Emmanuel runs a small elementary school in Arigidi, Nigeria.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.