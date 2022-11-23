On a cold winter night there is nothing better than a crackling fire. Heat from a fireplace can warm the body and the spirit.
This column will discuss helpful considerations when using wood to heat your home. The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “You Shouldn’t Move Firewood” and “Keep Firewood Stacks from Housing Termites”. The University of Kentucky publications “Best Firewood Species” and “How to Dry Firewood” were also referenced.
Firewood
Not all firewood is created equal. In general, the higher wood density of hardwood species makes them better suited for firewood. Good examples include oak, hickory, and ash. Pine burns too fast and contains resins that can deposit excessive amounts of soot in and around fireplaces.
Correct Seasoning
The wood contained in a freshly cut tree contains a large amount of water. Firewood that includes too much moisture will produce less heat, more smoke, and can be hazardous. The water content should be reduced to around twenty percent for firewood to burn efficiently. This process of allowing firewood to dry is referred to as seasoning.
Six to twelve months are required to adequately season firewood. Properly seasoned wood has cracked edges and a dull color.
To season firewood first cut and split it to the proper dimensions for the heater or fireplace being used. Drying time will be reduced by neatly stacking the wood in a covered area that is off the ground to maximize airflow. This can be done in a woodshed or simply by placing it on a shipping pallet and covering it with a tarp when rain is forecasted.
Storing Firewood
It is tempting to stack firewood under a porch or against the house to make it easier to restock the fireplace. Improperly storing firewood can increases the risk of a housefire and introduce insect pests such as termites into the home. It is best to neatly stack wood on a raised platform at least thirty feet from a house or storage building.
Moving Firewood
Firewood should not be moved more than fifty miles from the location where it was harvested. Firewood can contain invasive insects. Transporting wood over long distances is the primary way that destructive insects such as the emerald ash borer have been introduced to new areas within the United States.
Burning wood can be an enjoyable and economical way to heat your home this winter. Following the previously described recommendations can help you avoid unintended consequences. Contact me by calling 662-489-3910 or emailing james.shannon@msstate.edu, if you would like to learn more about managing our natural resources.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.