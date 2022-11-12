Beautiful home landscapes often have a mixture of large trees, turf, and ornamental plants. Each of these components have strengths and weaknesses. Mature trees provide a stately appearance, shade, and beautiful fall colors. Unfortunately, when the autumn hues fade, homeowners must decide what to do with unwanted leaf litter that accumulates.
This column will discuss how fallen leaves can be used to benefit the entire landscape without causing an extreme amount of work. The source is the Michigan State University Extension Service publication “Don’t Sweep Your Leaves to the Curb! Mulch Them Back into Your Lawn or Garden.”
Every year some homeowners rake and bag leaves to be carried to landfills. This practice forgoes the benefits if they are left on site. Fallen leaves can improve lawn and garden health by providing needed soil nutrients.
To reap the benefits from fallen leaves homeowners have three options. The first is to do nothing. This can be desirable for homeowners that prefer a natural appearance.
For a neater landscape, homeowners can place bagged leaves in a compost pile or mulch the leaves with a lawnmower. Composting raked and bagged leaves requires a considerable amount of labor and space to allow them to decompose.
Using a lawnmower to cut leaves into small pieces has advantages. The process involves mowing leaves at the highest deck setting. Making a couple of passes over a lawn will adequately chop the leaves into small pieces. It is helpful to complete this task weekly until all of the leaves have fallen from the trees. Winter rains will wash the processed leaves into the turf making them unnoticeable.
Homeowners with bagging attachments for their mowers may elect to gather the chopped leaves. The leaves can then be spread over flower beds or vegetable gardens to provide nutrient rich mulch that will prevent soil erosion.
Autumn leaves can provide multiple benefits for lawns and landscapes. They provide a low-cost material that can provide mulch and fertilizers that can benefit turf grass, vegetables, and ornamental plants. If you would like to learn more about lawn and garden topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
