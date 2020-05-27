If you see a familiar face at the MSU Extension office in Pontotoc these days it is because Ensley Howell has been hired as the newest agent. Her official title is the Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science. During yesteryear this was called the home economist.
You know, she is that nice lady that worked with the ladies in the community to help them with canning and home tips to improve their lives.
Although the job name has changed, little has changed as far as the responsibility. Howell will be doing programs in the area of nutrition health and family. She is also responsible for helping with any programs that the Mississippi Homemaker’s Volunteers [MHV] might be working up in their communities, and Pontotoc County is fortunate to have several thriving Homemaker Volunteer Programs.
Howell came to Pontotoc back in 1977 when her husband, Chuck was hired as the engineer for Pontotoc Electric Power Association. She has years of experience managing food service as well as teaching the subject on a college level.
She started to work at the extension office in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic which meant very few programs are going on. Each of the agents are rotating a week at a time at the office so they field questions from a wide range of topics.
“Yesterday somebody from the nursing home called and asked about the migration of humming birds,” she said. “So I went and looked up the publication and gave them the information. Today someone is bringing by a soil sample for me to give to the farm agent.”
And when things open back up all the agents work together to help with the programs that are manned from the office.
Her greatest heartache through this is seeing the 4-Hers miss out on so much.
“I was going to Club Congess with them and we couldn’t go. I feel bad for the students that can’t go to state competition. It has been a strange way to start a job. I’m looking forward to working with Jane Chamblee and James Shannon.”
For the past eight years Howell has been at Delta State University teaching through the week and coming home on the weekend.
“I’m excited to be at home again,” she said and smiled broadly. “I’m looking forward to meeting all the people here in person and being with the public.”
Howell is the mother of two sons, Ben Howell of West Point, and John Howell and wife Abby of Pontotoc. She has a grandson, John Ross who just turned three in April; and granddaughter Ava Grace who was born earlier this year.
“I am looking forward to spending time with them and seeing them grow up in 4-H,” she said. “In fact, John Ross loves to be in the kitchen and they both love to be outside.”
So when you get a chance, call Howell at the extension office at 489-3910 and welcome her back to Pontotoc. She will soon write a column for the newspaper, so don’t forget to keep up with her tips and helps each week.