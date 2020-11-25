Recent cultural and political turmoil has frightened many people and caused them to sink into depression. Society is storming and boiling in a way few can remember. Perhaps only those who lived through the Civil Rights movement have anything to which to compare it.
We’ve known for years that human culture and its intellectual expressions have been fragmenting. Philosophers called it Postmodernism, the name for the era that came after Modernism.
The modern world supposedly gave us reason over superstition, science over alchemy, and freedom over intellectual servitude. The modern world was optimistic and positive. We could fix every problem, cure every disease, and make the world perfect. Certitude through human achievement was perhaps the best way to describe the modern world.
Shortly after WWII, at a time when America as a country was flush with confidence, the U.S. government undertook an ambitious and quite enormous public works project in St. Louis. It was called the Pruitt-Igoe housing project, and it was to be an urban utopia achieved through architectural excellence. A Japanese architect named Yamasaki was commissioned to build Pruitt-Igoe, and many believed he could produce unprecedented civic harmony as a means to relieve the racial and economic tension building in the city.
As with most disasters, no one cause can be singled out, but after millions upon millions of dollars wasted, criminality and all manner of civil unrest running rampant within the housing project confines, and the site eventually being totally abandoned and subsequently inhabited by only vagrants and criminals, the government admitted defeat. When even the police eventually refused to go there and combat the chaos and violence, developers threw up their hands. All the people were extricated and on July 15, 1972, at about 3:32 p.m., they ignited the dynamite and destroyed the Pruitt-Igoe housing project.
Many say that moment, when the walls came down, was the beginning of the postmodern world, one in which humanity had to concede, despite its many remarkable achievements, it could not fix every problem. Human excellence was not enough. The walls came down. Hum.
The ancients Greeks, who advanced civilization perhaps more than any group in history, also believed strongly in hubris, or overweening pride. So much of our intellectual life and language have come from the Greeks, and Pruitt-Igoe was a perfect demonstration of hubris.
The postmodern world came to accept limitations, was a more humble era, but gone with that certainty was also a unified sense of American identity. As our intellectual and cultural arrogance fragmented, so did our absolute belief in ourselves as the unassailable light in the darkness, the shining city on the hill, the leaders of the world. We even began to look at each other askance, to blame each other for our failure to achieve utopia. That fragmentation continues today.
First COVID, then the contentious recent presidential election, riots and looting, the world seems truly to be coming apart. Is there something we learned from Pruitt-Igoe that applies to this historical moment? What might we see in the concrete dust that some swear still hangs in the air in St. Louis? What might the ancient Greeks be saying, in the very language we speak and the concepts through which we express ourselves?
Christians find their hope in Jesus Christ. They work tirelessly to build a better world, but they don’t believe that the work of their own hands will produce it. Christ admonished his followers never to despair because, despite the increasing darkness of the world, their home would be in heaven.
Jesus was not encouraging his followers to abandon this world, nor to disregard their duty to make it as excellent as they could. He also encouraged them not to fall into the false belief that they would make the world perfect. No form of human achievement, particularly government, can make a perfect society. That’s hubris. Following Christ, and placing our hope in him, is the only way to any perfect society, heaven.