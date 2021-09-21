The flying jewels of the south are preparing for their trek to Mexico and will bid goodbye to our area in about two weeks. These little humming birds that we have been enjoying will be gone for their six month stay in the warmer climate across the ocean.
Have you been neglecting the hummingbird feeders? With the busyness of school and ballgames perhaps that feeder you watched through the summer has been hanging there gathering mold and mildew. Well take it down, wash it out good with salt or baking soda and vinegar water, rinse it well and put another cup of nectar out.
The hummingbirds are swarming because they are getting ready to fly south. Those from the northern tier of states will be visiting Mississippi on their way to their winter grounds in Mexico and will need a bit of extra nectar for their trip.
Once these little birds get to the Gulf they will fly 500 miles nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico so they are soaking up as much elixir as they can.
Most of the hummingbirds will be gone by the first week of October, but there are some late stragglers so it is a good idea to keep the feeder up and regularly changed through the end of October.
According to audubon.org late migrants or out of range species can show up into early winter.
Remember the best solution is one fourth cup of sugar in 1 cup of water. Put sugar in measuring cup, boil your water and add it to your measuring cup while you stir so the ratio will be accurate. Let it cool. Making the solution the night before you put it in the feeder is optimal. The birds feed mainly early morning and late afternoon, but this time of the year they are at the feeders constantly. So it is good to keep an extra feeder that doesn’t have any solution in it cleaned so you can put it up where one is getting low and keep them rotated around.
As I was watching mine this past week I saw them heavy feeding on one feeder and I moved it to another spot and put the lightest fed one in its place so the solution will go down hopefully about even. And we have been treated to an acrobatic show of the sky that has kept us mezermised.
So, although we officially said goodbye to the summer today, please don’t forget these little feathered friends that need your extra help getting them on their way for their winter vacation.