Organizers of next week's scheduled Coronavirus vaccine shots in Pontotoc said today (Friday, April 9) that appointment signups for the three day event have been very limited so far.
Free coronavirus shots will be available at the 4-H Exhibit Building at the Pontotoc Agri-Center Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 12,13,14) next week from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. shots are administered by appointment, but drive ups are welcome from 1 until 3 p.m.
As many as 500 shots per day will be available, but as of Friday only a few appointments have been made.