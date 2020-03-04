Legal officials from throughout the state, along with family and friends gathered Friday in the Pontotoc County Courthouse to honor a native-son who rose to the heights of the judicial world.
“I’m standing on the back porch, in the twilight of my career,” said Circuit Judge James Roberts, poetically expressing his thoughts on retirement, before a standing-room-only crowd, who’d come to wish him well after he tenured his resignation last month.
Roberts, who was born in Robbs, served 43 years in the judiciary, starting as a small-town lawyer, eventually holding such titles as County Prosecutor, Commissioner of Public Safety, Chancery Court Judge, and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice.
Poor health forced Roberts, 75, to resign just one year into his fourth term as Circuit Judge.
Roberts’ quick-witted colleagues on the bench, many life-long friends, offered reflections both jocose and juridical.
“You can look up the word integrity in the dictionary, but you can see it displayed in Jimmy in his life,” said attorney Gary Carnathan. The Tupelo barrister followed with an uproarious old story involving himself, Roberts, attorney Jimmy Doug Shelton, and some scandalous photographs that stole the wind from the sails of an amorous young wife in a divorce case.
Even the numerous ministers in the room shook with good-natured laughter.
Chancery Judge Michael Malski started with a caveat about Roberts’ hearing the case of a blind man who was robbed. Roberts and officials knew the man saw very poorly, but his accusations had put his case in a precarious spot, and nobody wanted to embarrass the man by pointing out his blindness. Roberts told the litigators not to worry. After a break, a trash-can mysteriously found its way into the path of the witness stand, and when plaintiff ran into it, it was clear he couldn’t see, Malski said.
He, too, followed with an emotional homage.
“Your presence here, to come out for this event, says so much more than I could ever say,” said Malski, acknowledging both the enormous crowd, as well as Roberts, whose physical limitations, after suffering a stroke during a trial in Tishomingo County, have bound him to a wheelchair, making it difficult for the genial judge to socialize.
Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk used words like “unassuming,” and “modest,” to describe Roberts, calling him a “judge’s judge,” and a “true public servant.” Funderburk spoke of the “untold numbers” of people who had benefitted from Roberts’ beneficence and sense of fairness, and to his unwavering devotion to his duty.
Circuit Judge Smith Murphey spoke directly to Roberts.
“The rest of us can only aspire, as people and Christians, to the example you have set,” he said. When his time to retire came, Murphey added, he hoped he would be remembered to have been even half as helpful, and to have acted with such integrity and grace.
Unable stand, a tough and clearly moved Roberts turned in his chair to address the crowd.
“I have always loved Pontotoc County,” he said, in a strong, resolute voice.
Roberts spoke of lessons he’d taken from the Old Testament, including the books of Job and Proverbs. He closed with a heartfelt thanks to all, and said he was grateful for all God had given him in life, and that he lacked for nothing. Then, Roberts referred to the Apostle Paul’s lovely, departing words to the Philippians. In the passage, Paul thanked the people for their hard work in spreading the faith, and spoke of their mutual accomplishments and endless striving, as Roberts explained.
Roberts paused, nodded, and paraphrased the Apostle, saying, “I am learning to be content.”