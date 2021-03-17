Well, it’s that day when we all like to talk Irish and do other stuff like eat cabbage and watch John Wayne in The Quiet Man, hunt for four leaved clovers, find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and in general celebrate spring.
It’s St. Patrick’s Day! The Irish have observed this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. On St. Patrick’s Day, which falls during the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon.
Lenten prohibitions against the consumption of meat were waived and people would dance, drink and feast–on the traditional meal of Irish bacon and cabbage.
Which, incidentally, I ran across what looks like a delicious cabbage and bacon recipe. See if you like it.
Fry six slices of bacon, reserving the oil after you lift it from the pan to a paper towel to drain. Cut up a large head of cabbage, dice a large onion and put them in the pan and let them begin to sauté. Add two cloves of garlic cut up, or put in two teaspoons of minced garlic out of the jar as well as a tablespoon salt and teaspoon ground black pepper. Sauté about 10 or so minutes, crumble bacon and add to pan and cook about five or six minutes more. It will have you saying top o’ the evenin’ to you.
Now about this guy that we all wear green over, Saint Patrick, who lived during the fifth century, is the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle. Born in Roman Britain, he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave at the age of 16. He later escaped, but returned to Ireland and was credited with bringing Christianity to its people. Stories have it that he used the Irish clover, or the three-leaved shamrock, to explain the trinity each leaf representing a member of the God head, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Each leaf being separate, yet making one plant.
One icon of the Irish holiday is the Leprechaun. The original Irish name for these figures of folklore is “lobaircin,” meaning “small-bodied fellow.” Belief in leprechauns probably stems from Celtic belief in fairies, tiny men and women who could use their magical powers to serve good or evil. In Celtic folktales, leprechauns were cranky souls, responsible for mending the shoes of the other fairies.
Though only minor figures in Celtic folklore, leprechauns were known for their trickery, which they often used to protect their much-fabled treasure. Leprechauns have their own holiday on May 13, but are also celebrated on St. Patrick's, with many dressing up as the wily fairies.
So whether you are out hunting for clover, a leprechaun or a rainbow which is entirely possible today with the rain, enjoy the day named after a man who loved sharing the gospel with those he came in contact with.