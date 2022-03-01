Hunting is an important tradition in Pontotoc County. The love for the outdoors is often passed down from one generation to another. This allows youth to learn important skills including safety, responsibility, and how to correct mistakes when a hunting trip doesn’t go as planned.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H hunting discipline offers another opportunity for young people to improve their confidence and hunting skills. Youth between the ages of eight and eighteen can learn about wildlife species, wildlife ecology, wildlife habitat, management, and hunting safety principles.
The 4-H hunting discipline is part of the MSU Extension Service 4-H Shooting Sports program. 4-H Shooting Sports allows youth to engage in several disciplines including archery, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle, shotgun, as well as hunting. Through practice and preparation 4-Hers will qualify for the Northeast Mississippi District Shooting Sports competition to be held on Saturday April 30th.
The Pontotoc County Extension office is cooperating with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) to provide an opportunity for youth to prepare for the 4-H hunting discipline contest while also receiving their hunter education certification..
There will be an in-person hunter education course offered at the Pontotoc County Extension office on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Everyone born after January 1, 1972, is required to complete the hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license. Youth between the ages of twelve and sixteen are also required to complete the course unless they are hunting under the direct supervision of a licensed adult.
The hunter education course promotes hunting safety, positive hunter behavior, and wildlife conservation. Participants will learn about wildlife species, outdoor survival, hunting methods, first aid, and hunting equipment. Online registration is required through the following link.
The 4-H Shooting Sports hunting discipline will provide youth with memories that will last a lifetime. Contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 for more information about the 4-H hunting discipline and the upcoming hunter education course.