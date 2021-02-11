The first signs of the blooming of yellow daffodils and of pink hawthorns usually signify that spring is on the way in almost mid-February. A bright ray of sunshine also brought to mind of warmer days that are definitely on the way, but first the local forecast has snow as a possibility later in the week. With the basketball division playoffs beginning, the thought of travel plans and the games around North Mississippi can change with a change in our weather too. Of course, during the weekend festivitity(my birthday again, thankfully)due to the thoughts of the ‘grandarlins’ that always want to know if I think that it will snow. Just to appease them, I assure them that the tenth of the month usually brings snow or an ice storm due to personal experiences during my sixty-eight years of living in Pontotoc County close to the Union County line except for a sojourn of two years in Pontotoc City. If those weather conditions do not pan out, you can just bet on a tornado to appear in Hurricane during the month afore mentioned. Fifty years ago, one of the biggest storms that ever hit Hurricane demolished the school, the old elementary building located by the gymnasium, and a grocery store on February 21, 1971, forever changing the landscape of the community. A sign at the community center shows the old, brick school taken from a black and white photo, but we continue to look for a color photo of the building if anyone can help with this project. A businessman has volunteered to have a new sign made that features the old school. Let me know if you have a photo for this community endeavor.
The family of Steve and Betty Stubblefield enjoyed a luncheon on Saturday, February 6, at their home in Hurricane. Sympathy is extended to the Stubblefield family as Sonny Stubblefield, the husband of Helen Stubblefield of Ecru, passed away recently. Survivors include the following: Two sons, Steve(Betty), and Terry(Yolanda)and their families. Mr. Sonny will be missed by his family and his friends.
Geraldine Dowdy Christy of Shady Grove celebrated her 96th birthday on February 3. Her daughters, Kay Matkin, Nancy Underwood, and Nita Robbins and their families, attended her party as well as friends.
Burney and Carla Howe of Pontotoc treated Faye Dillard to Cracker Barrel in New Albany for her 88th birthday on January 27. Then Kim Bedford, Melinda Nowicki, and Hunter Fooshee, all of Pontotoc, brought lunch to her home at Duncan Creek.
Betty Stubblefield stopped by to visit with Jo Lane Warren at Sand Springs and with Jimmie G. Warren at their homes recently as the ladies enjoyed a day of sunshine on their well-kept lawns. By the way, if you have memorial tributes at the local cemeteries, everyone should check as many were displaced by the weekend storms.
Shane and Susanne Montgomery of Cherry Creek treated Bradley and Kathy Montgomery to steaks on the grill on Saturday night. Brad shared on Sunday morning that it was really nice to have a younger brother.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed a successful day of duck hunting at Money, Mississippi, in the Mississippi Delta on February 6 with his dad, Colt. He was impressed with the ox bows and the elaborate duck blinds on the river.
Don Moroney of Pontotoc, the husband of nee Sonya Hale formerly of Hurricane, celebrated the big 5-0 on February 3. Don is the son of Wonda Moroney, a resident of the Horton neighborhood, and of the late Jerry Moroney, and a brother to James Moroney also.
Recently we enjoyed talking to June Lewis and to Rex Mooney at Coffey’s Fish and Steak on Hwy. 30 near Rocky Ford. Other Hurricane neighbors that we later talked to at the restaurant were Gerald and Susan Russell. It’s a popular place to see all your friends and family as no one cooks at home anymore.
Meredith and Ellie Mayo of South Pontotoc were at a recent youth basketball game there, and I enjoyed talking to them. Meredith is the granddaughter of Ladurl and Carolyn Grisham, who reside on Hurricane Road. I also sent a text to her mom, Nancy Chism, in New Albany. Later that afternoon at North Pontotoc, I enjoyed talking to Brenda and Mike Bain as they were at a basketball game for their grandson, Traylen Bain as he is also the great-grandson of Dock and Reba Graham. These Saturday league games keep the grandparents busy.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Gary Browning, who was the husband of Paula Sewell Browning. Gary was the son of the late Leighton and Winnie Robbins Browning of the Lone Star/Shady Grove neighborhoods. His siblings were Nicky, Roger, Tim, and Nancy.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Boyce Richardson, the widower of Helen Richardson of Ecru. Mr. Red as he was called by family and friends resided in Hurricane with his family when Danny, Sandra, and Kent were younger. He was one of those old basketball players from Pinedale High School that had played during the 1940’s in several State basketball competitions for Coach Arthur Norwood. They made an impressive run for the 1946 State Championship, but they were defeated by New Site after Pinedale beat the No. 1 team from the South-half. I know this because my dad labeled their photo made by Cofield’s Photography of Oxford at the New Albany City gym. Yes, I am working on that book with photos and newspaper clippings and old yearbooks of these old basketball teams in Union and Pontotoc Counties. A lot of ‘round’ ball legends came through these old high schools in the neighborhoods near the Tallahatchie River.
Our family gathered at Marshall’s Steakhouse in Holly Springs on Saturday night for a combined celebration of Faye’s and Susan’s birthdays(88 and 68, respectively). Those attending were as follows: Cade, Sophie, Ella Kate, Maggie, Colt, Braxton, Harper, Graden and Susan Hooker, Faye Dillard, Lisa, Wilkes, and Anna Reese Bradham. Faye got her photo sent to Dr. Walker Swaney in Oxford as his brother, Randle Swaney, is the owner of the restaurant. Dr. Swaney has been the family’s dentist for over 45 years; so he is used to our talkative and fun-loving group. A beautiful cake from Small Cakes in Oxford with sparklers for candles was presented to the ladies from Lisa and all the girls for the occasion.
Our family is looking forward to 1A and to 2A division games for West Union and New Site girls’ basketball teams at H.W. Byers and at East Union, respectively. Hope the weather cooperates for travels!