The ice, sleet, and snow brought our normally busy Hwy. 346 to Hurricane almost to a complete halt for a couple of days in mud-February, but the MDOT and Second District crews plus good neighbors helped clear roads, driveways, and the parking lots for the local churches and businesses. There were many deeds and examples of acts of kindness for the senior citizens and others that are home bound due to being a caretaker. Good neighbors are abundant in our community. So take the time to thank law enforcement, the National Guard, Energency Medical Responders and Fire Departments, Utilities, and our Healthcare Providers during this weather-related standstill in North Mississippi.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Caroline Brents, Ruby Jeaul Goggans, Tim Hudson, Mike Warren, and Faye Dillard.
Our Graham and Warren cousins in West Texas sent photos of their ice and snow storms that they had experienced for a week prior to our inclement weather. One of those photos included a helicopter spraying de-ice fluid on the blades of those giant wind turbines as their electricity and wells had come to a complete halt. Those in South Texas were amazed by the snow and ice on Galveston Island as a cousin works at the museum there. At this writing, the power grid was being restored.
President’s Day holiday had Hooker Construction working as area hospitals, businesses, and local citizens were requesting help to clean off parking lots and driveways. It was a day and night process for several days. I rode shotgun for a couple of jobs, but it was touch and go driving so I came home. By the way, a good neighbor award is to George’s Restaurant in New Albany for their opening their business on Tuesday to feed law enforcement officers who were working around the clock with the icy conditions.
NPAC Girls basketball play at home on Monday night, February 22 in a first round game of North State. I keep up with Anna Brooke Sullivan and Bella Hayes, both sophomores and with Hurricane ties. So good luck to these young ladies!
This has been a week of “Do you remember when” the tornado hit on Sunday night, February 21, 1971? “Yes ma’am,” I said as our Granny Graham had called all the neighbors and relatives to our storm house. It was a ‘bumper‘ crowd, and opinions differ, but it was around 25 or more there. We were at “ground zero” in Hurricane just across from the school and the stores. A couple of times the men braced and held the door with a rope tied to the handle. Always the encourager in the family, my Grandaddy Graham would holler for them to hold to the rope as he thought the door would be pulled out by the storm’s force. It got serious really quick, and I started hugging a side wall in case that the door left the storm house. After the torrential wind and rain disappeared, we went out and heard crackling sounds from the light lines and the spewing of a butane tank at the now blown away school site. Our phone was Intact at the Norwood’s home; so we became the command center for the MHP, school officials, and county and state leaders as well. There were days of strangers just going into our kitchen to use the phone as Sis would have a cup of hot coffee available for the rescue units as the day following the storm it was cold and windy, but the sun was shining on all the volunteers Clearing debris. Local coaches from our rival schools called for the girls team to practice at their gymnasiums as we were headed to the State Tournament that weekend. Our gym was intact, but it became the depository for books, the school’s new office to the right of the free throw line on the north end of the court; so I remember practicing at Thaxton, Ecru, and West Union. The next week’s headlines read that “Tornado Cannot Stop Hurricane” in the Clarion Ledger in Jackson. We made history as the only team there without a school building and had won State. Folks were so good to these players as another week of Grand Slam play followed that and then spring break. So we had three weeks until the team was back to the gymnasium as it became our school until the metal buildings were completed. Have you ever thought about sitting in a student desk placed on the tiers of seating in a gym? Well, we did and thought that it was quite a novel situation that the teacher had to climb up and down the bleachers to look at our papers. The elementary kids were in the basement of Hurricane Baptist; so their classrooms were relatively calm there. The rest of the school year at Hurricane High in May 1971 ended the school’s history following consolidation in November 1971 to NPAC.
Congratulations to the Lady Eagles basketball team at West Union who were rated No. 10 in the Daily Journal’s poll on Friday. The team hosts the First Round North State playoffs at West Union on February 22 with a 19-7 record. Our oldest granddaughter Sophie is on the team, but it’s been a year of vouchers and Covid keeping her older fans away. Great-great Aunt Faye Dillard, age 88, saw her homecoming game as Faye is a former high school basketball coach and a Hall of Fame Community College player in Jackson as she was a standout player at Holmes Junior in Goodman. Then Sophie’s first cousin, Aden Hooker of New Site, is a Lady Royal with a 28-2 record and a No. 2 team rating in the Daily Journal poll as they play on Monday night also at home as both teams won their division tournaments. The young ladies have a very happy Googoo and Pop in Hurricane. We are still rotating games; so hopefully we can be at the same venue to play.