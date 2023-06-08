June is a transitional month from spring into summer later in the month; so the expectations of those spring laborers in the already staked and growing gardens surrounding Hurricane are those of anticipation for a bountiful harvest as the season progresses as the weather can make or break a crop. A drive by those area farms made me realize that our own gardening efforts are behind schedule due to the rain and also to a couple of cold spells earlier. Then the thoughts of the strawberries and of those home-grown tomatoes and watermelons are definitely an incentive to keep to the tilling and to the weeding chores. Later my thoughts proceeded to ramble on to those family gardeners from my childhood as they provided abundant produce for their own families as well as to extend their bounty to their neighbors or to the city folks that they knew. A way of life continues in our Mud Creek hamlet that borders the Hill Country of North Mississippi as the traditions of the early settlers here have been carried on since 1836 in old Esperanza. Life is good!
Get-well wishes are extended to the following: Bro. Clifton Waldron, Stephanie Nichols, Pappy Bullard, James Chesteen, Dewitt Stepp, Bro. Phillip Logan and Lori Rochester.
Birthday wishes are to the following: “Pepper” Kent Montgomery, Ricky Caples, Sonya Pannell, Mildred Kidd, Jarrett Bevill, Bobbie Warren, Ann Russell, Eric Spears, Cody Lorick and Dayla Graham.
Anniversary wishes are to the following for June: Dewitt and Verline Stepp, 70; Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery, 66; James and Peggy Hall, 59; Larry and Clarenda Parrish, 55; Mike and Lynn Spears, 54; Beverly and Rusty Cummings, 53; Jimmy and Pam Lessell, 51; Lawanda and Ronnie Hale, 49; and Danny and Michelle McGee, 37.
Emma Hendrix, 5, the daughter of Paul and Ashley, celebrated her birthday on May 31 at Costa in Ecru with the following: Grandparents, Danny and Michelle McGee; her brother, Warren; and her parents.
Jett Lorick, the son of Cody and Hayden, celebrated his fourth birthday on May 23. His mom, Hayden, had a birthday on May 31st.
Ella Lorick was one also in May and is the daughter of Ethan and Avery Lorick. Their great-grandparents are Martha Little(James Wallace)and are kept busy by the younger generations. By the way, Martha’s daughter, Tami Lorick, and a group of ladies enjoyed a vacation to Europe and toured Italy, Spain, and France. Others on the tour for two weeks were the following: Lisa Holcomb, Pat Mounce, Regina Russell, and Lisa Gooch.
Verline Stepp hosted a birthday party and cake for Dewitt’s 89th birthday on June 4. The congregation of Hurricane Baptist sang “Happy Birthday” and had a standing ovation during their service by singing in honor of Mr. Dewitt! He is the eldest man in our congregation now.
Bro. Greg and Merle Hill treated Faye Dillard to Seafood Junction and also gave her a hanging basket of red petunias in honor of Mother’s Day.
Will Frohn, the son of Jill and Dr. Eric, celebrated his 17th birthday on May 31 at Marshall Steakhouse in Holly Springs. Those attending from Hurricane as well as his parents were the following: Jimmie S. Warren, Phil, Stephenie, Mary-Colston and Anna Grace Warren, Elizabeth Frohn of New Albany and Lexie Ross of Thaxton.
Congratulations are to Abby Waldron, the daughter of Bro. Clifton and Cindy, who was a Dean’s list scholar for the spring semester at ICC and completing her freshman year.
Chris Cook was a guest at the services at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday morning, June 4, with his dad, Walter Cook(Jeanette).
Other sources of pride for our community are the well-kept lawns and the grounds for the churches, the cemeteries and the community center. It’s a given in the South!
