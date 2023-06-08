June is a transitional month from spring into summer later in the month; so the expectations of those spring laborers in the already staked and growing gardens surrounding Hurricane are those of anticipation for a bountiful harvest as the season progresses as the weather can make or break a crop. A drive by those area farms made me realize that our own gardening efforts are behind schedule due to the rain and also to a couple of cold spells earlier. Then the thoughts of the strawberries and of those home-grown tomatoes and watermelons are definitely an incentive to keep to the tilling and to the weeding chores. Later my thoughts proceeded to ramble on to those family gardeners from my childhood as they provided abundant produce for their own families as well as to extend their bounty to their neighbors or to the city folks that they knew. A way of life continues in our Mud Creek hamlet that borders the Hill Country of North Mississippi as the traditions of the early settlers here have been carried on since 1836 in old Esperanza. Life is good!

