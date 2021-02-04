The gateway to Auata-achaba (Mud Creek Bottom) was once a broad, foot log from a felled giant, white oak tree that served as a bridge at the crossing for the Native Americans and for the first settlers of the region at old Esperanza in Pontotoc County. The pioneers used this footpath for a trail to reach the community that would later be named Hurricane due to a storm. Legend has it that the Native Americans did not walk across the footbridge as they could ride their ponies swiftly across the old-growth oak. With the current rainy and cold conditions in the neighborhood, I am glad that we have concrete bridges and a paved road to navigate through this still boggy area. By the way, the Native Americans also knew that the time of the “snow moon” usually brought bad weather to the area as the full moon of February generally heralds our coldest weather with the greatest possibility of snow accumulation. The once remote area is a busy Hwy. 346 today as it serves those citizens from three local counties to travel. The thoughts of the old gravel road and the once wooden bridges to Hurricane still make me shiver at the memories of a long ago rainy night of flooding or of icy conditions that could bring local traffic to a halt back in the 1950’s to the 1960’s. Thank you MDOT for your continued maintenance of our Hurricane Road.
Birthday wishes are to the following for February: Madison Carnes, Addie Brock, Melody Morgan, Michelle McGee, Miranda McLaughlin, Lynn McLaughlin, Penny Falkner, Theresa Bass, Anna Furr, Betty Stubblefield, Chloe Graham, Greg Graham, Dan Owen, Baker Owen, Trevor Garrett, Mary Graham, Steve Berryhill, Becky Tutor, Kathy Barton, Hayes Kelly Stewart, Verline Stepp, Debbie Stepp, Harold Jumper, and Mike Chestney.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Ruby Jeaul Goggans, Emme Thompson, Bro. Keith Benefield, Donnie Jumper, and Bro. Don and Sue Savell.
Anniversary milestones in February are to Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, 10, whose older children, Cohen, 8, and Will Kate, 5, celebrated birthdays on January 30 and 29, respectively. A surprise party was hosted by their paternal grandparents, Steve and Betty Stubblefield, at their house.
Brandon family cousins, Beverly Cummings of Friendship and Clarenda Parrish and Chipper Hicks of Hurricane, attended the graveside service of Jannie Carlisle Wiseman, the wife of Billy Roy Wiseman of Southaven, at Endville Baptist Church Cemetery. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Aubrey and Vera Brandon Wiseman of Endville.
Phillip and Deanna Wise hosted a birthday party at the Warehouse in New Albany for their son, Adam, who was 24. Adam is the grandson of Eurea Wise and of the late Stanley Wise, Sr., of Shady Grove.
Bro. and Mrs. Stephen Brock of Walls attended the Sunday morning service on January 24 at Hurricane Baptist Church with his mom, Dorothy Brock, as it was her birthday.
Hannah Campbell of New Site was featured on Channel 9 WTVA news as she has scored 2,000 points for the Lady Royals, whose basketball team is 25-2 and has a No. 2 Daily Journal poll rating. At the practice and interview on TV, we enjoyed seeing our granddaughter, Aden Hooker, a junior on the team.
A neighbor on Hwy. 346, Pat Mounce and her grandchildren, Aiden Taylor and Bella Marcum, and their mom, Shea Marcum, were featured in a photo at the Tupelo Buffalo Park in the Oxford Invitation magazine for December/January 2021.
Sophie and Cade Hooker and Wilkes Bradham of Oxford enjoyed a weekend duck hunt to the flooded fields at Tunica near the Mississippi River.
Hats off are to community residents Jeremy Graham of Pleasant Dale and to Jessica Hale of Hurricane as they have been coaching in the youth teams for basketball for elementary students at NPAC. There have been many volunteers to make these games happen for the students as well on Saturdays.
I enjoyed talking to Becky Robbins Sullivan(Brad)at NPAC gym recently as their daughter, Anna Brooke, a sophomore, is having a great year with the Lady Vikings team that also has a Daily Journal ranking in the basketball poll.
Graden and Susan Hooker treated Faye Dillard to lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet recently as Jeff Olsen is a friend of Mrs. Dillard. While in New Albany, we talked to Pontotoc Attorney Jeff Mitchell, the son of Elaine and Dr. John, also of Pontotoc. His dad, Dr. John Mitchell, had recently been honored as doctor of the day at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Dr. John is the grandson of the late Lawrence and McHulda Montgomery Graham of Sand Springs.
Monna Todd Davis of Ecru introduced us to her great-grandson, Trace Davis of Friendship recently, as her son, Tracy, and her grandson, Gage, were eating at Costa in Friendship with other family members. If you are in Ecru, be sure to stop by and shop with Mallory Corder at Wood and Cloth, a young business lady in the downtown area that features decorating items for the home as I talked to her at the restaurant with the family too.
Attending the Robertson’s Sportswear Tournament on Saturday were the following: A.M. Norwood, Jr., and Sam Dowdy of Pontotoc and Graden and Susan Hooker of Hurricane. We attended the Pontotoc Lady Warrior’s game vs. an Alabama team and the New Site Lady Royals vs. Choctaw Central as the basketball competitions were fast-paced and intense. After the games, all the fans had to exit as they sanitized the gym for the next session of two games. If you have not attended any games this season, you have to have vouchers for your team. I have had an ‘aha’ moment as I can buy a “Ghostbusters” outfit and take my “Roundup” spray rig and infiltrate the gym as a worker. We attend three different schools for grandchildren; so everybody has their rules for attendance. Neighbors, acquaintances, relatives, and strangers have provided us with the coveted passes for games. A special thanks to the Ingomar principal, who had to get me a face mask as I forgot mine plus she found a granddaughter for me and took her a jacket. Folks are so nice in North Mississippi school faculties that I can’t really complain. Division is next week; so I have to rent that outfit for entrances to the playoffs!
Pat Richardson of Jackson brought lunch by for Kay Graham on Wednesday at her Graham Road home as she and her daughter were in Pontotoc for the day.
Braxton and Colt Hooker and Sophie Hooker hunted ducks in the Mississippi Delta on Saturday.
Community yesteryears-sixty years ago: 1961- Miss Hurricane High School was Kay Richardson and Mr. Hurricane High School was Darrell Russell.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Rickey Hooker of Pontotoc, who was the husband of Phyllis Williams Hooker, a former Hurricane resident. Survivors include two children as follows: Rickey Lynn Hooker, Jr., and Georgia H. Sewell and their families. Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in Union County.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Bill Christy of Shady Grove, who was the younger brother of Nita Robbins of Hurricane and Nancy Underwood of Lone Star; and his mom, Geraldine Dowdy Christy, of Shady Grove; and a step-sister, Kay Matkins. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery.